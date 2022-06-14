Das Instrument 57U NO0010881717 SIKRI HOLDING ASA NK-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.06.2022The instrument 57U NO0010881717 SIKRI HOLDING ASA NK-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.06.2022Das Instrument TABA IE00BKP52691 T.E.IT.IG BD EOA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.06.2022The instrument TABA IE00BKP52691 T.E.IT.IG BD EOA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.06.2022Das Instrument HN2 CA67001F1045 NOVAMIND INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2022The instrument HN2 CA67001F1045 NOVAMIND INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.06.2022Das Instrument H24J DE000A30U9P8 HOME24 SE INH O.N. JGE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.06.2022The instrument H24J DE000A30U9P8 HOME24 SE INH O.N. JGE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.06.2022Das Instrument TABX IE00BL6XZW69 TA.EU.ITR.BD U.ETF(EO)EOD ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.06.2022The instrument TABX IE00BL6XZW69 TA.EU.ITR.BD U.ETF(EO)EOD ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.06.2022Das Instrument TAB1 IE00BH05CB83 T.EU.IT.CR.C.SH.UE(EO)EOA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.06.2022The instrument TAB1 IE00BH05CB83 T.EU.IT.CR.C.SH.UE(EO)EOA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.06.2022Das Instrument FEQ1 ES0165359029 LABORATORIO REIG J.EO 0,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.06.2022The instrument FEQ1 ES0165359029 LABORATORIO REIG J.EO 0,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.06.2022Das Instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.06.2022The instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.06.2022Das Instrument 5D32 CA3994522009 GROUP TEN METALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.06.2022The instrument 5D32 CA3994522009 GROUP TEN METALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.06.2022Das Instrument H5V BE0003760742 HOME INVEST BELGIUM EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.06.2022The instrument H5V BE0003760742 HOME INVEST BELGIUM EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.06.2022Das Instrument 5OU US8905341009 TOP GLOVE CORP. BHD 0,5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2022The instrument 5OU US8905341009 TOP GLOVE CORP. BHD 0,5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.06.2022Das Instrument 1EZA FR0013514114 EUROPLASMA EO 0,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2022The instrument 1EZA FR0013514114 EUROPLASMA EO 0,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.06.2022