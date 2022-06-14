Atlante continues the electrification of Italian strategic sites

Regulatory News:

Atlante, the company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) dedicated to electric vehicles fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, won the tender launched by Aeroporti di Roma ("ADR"), an Atlantia Group company that manages and develops Rome Fiumicino and Ciampino airports, for the electrification of the main national airport.

In 2019, before the impact of Covid-19, ADR recorded more than 49 million passengers thanks to the 100 or so airlines operating at the two airports, flying to more than 240 destinations worldwide. The tender, launched by ADR and won by Atlante, is part of the company's broader sustainability strategy, which, in addition to the electrification of its car parks, will focus on on-site solar energy production through photovoltaic panels and energy storage systems.

In this context, Atlante will set up charging stations powered 100% by renewable sources inside Rome Fiumicino International Airport: a minimum of 8 ultra-fast points of charge will be located between the car parks at departures, arrivals and those reserved for chauffeur services, with the aim of offering travelers from all over the world an intuitive and, above all, ultra-fast electric mobility experience.

"I am proud to be able to count among Atlante's recent successes such a prestigious site as Leonardo Da Vinci Airport in Fiumicino. With our technology, we will contribute to ADR's sustainability plan and offer a valuable service to all travelers and airport users, building a mobility ecosystem that will allow every electric vehicle to be recharged in a matter of minutes", said Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante.

The points of charge will be available to airport customers and public 24/7, open to all electric vehicles and compatible with all charging standards and service providers for electric mobility.

This achievement by Atlante in a key national infrastructure comes less than 6 months after the agreement signed for the electrification of the Milan Linate and Malpensa airports and is a further step forward in the creation of the network that will have more than 35,000 fast and ultra-fast charging points by 2030.

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, active in the construction of the largest fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Southern Europe, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

Atlante

Atlante is a company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA), formerly Engie EPS, global player in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Atlante is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, enabled by renewables, energy storage and 100% vehicle-grid-integrated (VGI). It aims to install in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal 5,000 fast and ultra-fast points of charge by 2025, and over 35,000 by 2030.

Atlante is the result of the partnership between NHOA Group, which develops and invests in the network being owner and operator, Free2move eSolutions, in the role of supplier of charging technology, and Stellantis automotive group. It will be an open network, with privileged access for Stellantis customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005841/en/

Contacts:

Press Office: Claudia Caracausi and Davide Bruzzese, Image Building, +39 02 89011300, nhoa@imagebuilding.it

Financial Communication and Institutional Relations: Chiara Cerri, +39 337 1484534, ir@nhoa.energy