ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Strong assay results from Parys Mountain drilling

14thJune 2022

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or "the Company")

Strong assay results from Parys Mountain drilling

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), the UK minerals development company, continues to advance work programmes at both its Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS project on the Isle of Anglesey in north-west Wales and its Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden.

Anglesey is pleased to announce that the first round of assay results have been received from the initial four holes of the recent infill drilling programme at Parys Mountain.

Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au Project

The 10-hole infill programme at Parys Mountain has provided important data validating the resource model and improving confidence in the mineral resource estimate and mineralisation boundaries.

Significant intersections include: 12.36m at 4.8% Zn, 3.3% Pb, 0.5% Cu, 20g/t Ag & 0.3g/t Au (WD-19 from 140m ) including 3.72m at 8.5% Zn, 6.3% Pb, 1.0% Cu, 38g/t Ag & 0.3g/t Au (from 142m ) 2.76m at 7.2% Zn, 4.2% Pb, 0.6% Cu, 23g/t Ag & 0.3g/t Au (from 150m ) 21.53m at 4.0% Zn, 2.0% Pb, 0.3% Cu, 26g/t Ag & 1.0g/t Au (WD-19 from 170.5m ) including 6.0m at 7.1% Zn, 3.7% Pb, 0.4% Cu, 37g/t Ag & 2.0g/t Au (from 172m ) 3.0m at 5.9% Zn, 2.3% Pb, 0.5% Cu, 43g/t Ag & 0.7g/t Au (AMC-26 from 60m ) 3.75m at 3.4% Zn, 2.0% Pb, 0.3% Cu, 13g/t Ag & 0.1g/t Au (AMC-26 from 93m ) 3.7m at 5.8% Zn, 4.6% Pb, 0.6% Cu, 46g/t Ag & 0.2g/t Au (AMC-26 from 149m )

Holes WD-19 and AMC-26 both recorded multiple intercepts, with AMC-26 essentially mineralised over a total width of 163m grading over 2.0% ZnEq (0.75% CuEq) and WD-19 mineralised over a width of 72m grading over 3.9% ZnEq (1.4% CuEq). Holes WD-16 and WD-18, drilled at the perimeter of the White Rock zone, encountered only low grade to minor mineralization.

Samples from another four holes have been dispatched for assaying with results expected in mid-July.

The final two holes of the programme are being logged for additional data to assist with geotechnical domain modelling, which will be utilised in the underground mine design optimisation. Once logged, they will be sampled and dispatched for assaying.

With assays received, samples will now be selected for the metallurgical testwork programme. The testwork will include both Dense Media Separation and XRT ore sorting pre-concentration studies, which will also provide critical information for the Tailings Storage Facility design work.

Jo Battershill, Chief Executive of Anglesey Mining, commented: "It is very encouraging to see the White Rock resource model confirmed with the recent infill drilling. As expected, there are numerous discrete high-grade zones, with zinc equivalent grades of over 10%, within an overall larger mineralised system. The pre-concentration studies will provide important information that will help to maximise the extraction of this deposit, while also minimising the overall volume of both mill feed and tailings."

"On the Northern Copper Zone, the team is currently planning the next round of infill drilling, which we hope to start in the September quarter. This will be the first infill programme into this deposit for almost 20 years and will provide important data for metallurgical testwork and the optimal mine design."

Drill hole details

Hole ID Co-ordinates

(E) (N) Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip (°) End of Hole (m) AMC-26 43289 90287 115 248 -63 303 WD-16 43154 90228 98 126 -65 179.6 WD-17 43170 90198 103 126 -65 124 WD-18 43154 90304 96 126 -65 218 WD-19 43154 90304 96 123 -50 201 WD-20 43167 90334 96 116 -52 206.5 WD-21 43167 90334 96 126 -65 224.5 WD-22 43209 90385 94 115 -55 191 WD-23 43209 90383 94 140 -73 243 WD-24 43172 90194 102 90 -88 331.5

Reported Assays

Hole Number From To Sample Length Assays (m) (m) (m) Cu

(%) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Ag (g/t) Au

(g/t) ZnEq

(%)* AMC-26 14.3 16.3 2.00 0.21 0.34 0.03 21.8 0.22 1.19% AMC-26 16.3 18.3 2.00 0.26 0.21 0.04 29.8 0.18 1.28% AMC-26 18.3 20.3 2.00 0.31 0.25 0.02 18 0.11 1.07% AMC-26 20.3 22.3 2.00 0.28 0.20 0.02 10 0.13 0.87% AMC-26 22.3 24.3 2.00 0.47 0.73 0.08 20.1 0.20 1.85% AMC-26 24.3 26.3 2.00 0.26 0.70 0.13 10.8 0.17 1.37% AMC-26 26.3 26.6 0.30 0.12 0.14 0.02 8 0.11 0.55% AMC-26 27 28.6 1.60 0.26 0.43 0.09 15.6 0.14 1.20% AMC-26 28.6 30.6 2.00 0.48 0.74 0.10 15.2 0.15 1.75% AMC-26 30.6 32.6 2.00 0.46 0.81 0.26 11.3 0.14 1.78% AMC-26 32.6 33.9 1.30 0.14 0.47 0.17 8.7 0.13 0.96% AMC-26 33.9 34.9 1.00 0.17 0.28 0.11 19.2 0.42 1.32% AMC-26 34.9 35.6 0.70 0.36 0.38 0.19 51.8 0.68 2.56% AMC-26 35.9 36.6 0.70 0.26 1.91 0.65 23.2 0.57 3.33% AMC-26 36.6 37.6 1.00 0.23 0.99 0.41 26.6 0.68 2.54% AMC-26 37.6 38.6 1.00 0.26 0.38 0.09 12 0.46 1.42% AMC-26 38.6 39.6 1.00 0.30 0.40 0.16 19.6 0.84 2.06% AMC-26 39.6 40.6 1.00 0.24 1.12 0.45 19.9 0.67 2.58% AMC-26 40.6 41.6 1.00 0.22 1.06 0.43 17.6 0.56 2.32% AMC-26 41.6 42.6 1.00 0.54 0.73 0.17 28.4 3.39 5.41% AMC-26 42.6 43.6 1.00 0.34 1.14 0.51 32.6 1.12 3.44% AMC-26 43.6 44.6 1.00 0.15 0.41 0.20 10.4 0.35 1.21% AMC-26 44.6 45.6 1.00 0.09 0.45 0.14 5.5 0.16 0.85% AMC-26 45.6 46.6 1.00 0.15 0.48 0.20 12 0.26 1.21% AMC-26 46.6 47.6 1.00 0.19 1.10 0.46 16.9 0.45 2.21% AMC-26 47.6 48.6 1.00 0.14 0.56 0.23 12 0.39 1.41% AMC-26 48.6 49.6 1.00 0.20 1.58 0.68 24.8 0.68 3.13% AMC-26 49.6 50.6 1.00 0.19 1.43 0.62 17.3 0.41 2.55% AMC-26 50.6 51.6 1.00 0.13 1.73 0.78 18.6 0.41 2.83% AMC-26 51.6 52.6 1.00 0.13 1.83 0.87 19.2 0.37 2.95% AMC-26 52.6 53.6 1.00 0.12 0.85 0.35 14.4 0.30 1.65% AMC-26 53.6 54.6 1.00 0.08 0.54 0.30 8.1 0.19 1.07% AMC-26 54.6 55.6 1.00 0.26 2.25 1.00 20.6 0.48 3.68% AMC-26 55.6 56.6 1.00 0.77 3.25 1.30 43.4 0.72 6.04% AMC-26 56.6 57.6 1.00 0.22 2.02 0.89 22.3 0.48 3.41% AMC-26 57.6 58.6 1.00 0.33 3.49 2.67 26.5 0.41 5.88% AMC-26 58.6 59.1 0.50 0.19 0.91 0.63 18.8 0.35 2.10% AMC-26 59.1 60.1 1.00 0.10 0.40 0.24 13.1 0.30 1.16% AMC-26 60.1 61.1 1.00 0.71 9.44 3.72 64.8 1.07 13.30% AMC-26 61.1 62.1 1.00 0.61 5.31 1.96 44.9 0.79 8.02% AMC-26 62.1 63.1 1.00 0.21 2.96 1.24 20.3 0.35 4.21% AMC-26 63.1 63.45 0.35 0.09 1.62 0.62 12.6 0.33 2.39% AMC-26 63.45 65.45 2.00 0.06 0.10 0.03 4 0.14 0.39% AMC-26 65.45 67.45 2.00 0.09 0.53 0.26 6.2 0.10 0.94% AMC-26 67.45 69.45 2.00 0.10 0.10 0.04 6.7 0.13 0.49% AMC-26 69.45 71.5 2.05 0.03 0.15 0.12 4.3 0.12 0.44% AMC-26 71.5 73.2 1.70 0.20 0.78 0.49 13 0.21 1.66% AMC-26 73.5 75.5 2.00 0.05 1.30 0.91 5 0.10 1.90% AMC-26 75.5 77.5 2.00 0.04 0.22 0.26 3.5 0.09 0.56% AMC-26 77.5 79.5 2.00 0.07 0.26 0.20 5.8 0.18 0.71% AMC-26 79.5 81.5 2.00 0.06 0.39 0.28 7.9 0.15 0.88% AMC-26 81.5 83.5 2.00 0.06 0.35 0.32 6.2 0.13 0.81% AMC-26 83.5 85.5 2.00 0.04 0.79 0.28 5.2 0.11 1.09% AMC-26 85.5 87.5 2.00 0.03 0.27 0.17 3.6 0.11 0.54% AMC-26 87.5 89.5 2.00 0.03 0.22 0.05 4.4 0.14 0.47% AMC-26 89.5 90.15 0.65 0.02 0.32 0.14 4.9 0.14 0.61% AMC-26 90.15 91.15 1.00 0.24 1.76 1.20 20.8 0.21 3.11% AMC-26 91.15 92.15 1.00 0.24 0.71 0.55 10.6 0.19 1.63% AMC-26 92.15 93.15 1.00 0.19 1.25 1.37 12.2 0.13 2.49% AMC-26 93.15 94.15 1.00 0.16 3.88 1.86 9.9 0.07 4.81% AMC-26 94.15 95.15 1.00 0.76 4.20 2.88 18.2 0.18 6.78% AMC-26 95.15 96.15 1.00 0.18 1.48 0.68 7.7 0.08 2.11% AMC-26 96.15 96.9 0.75 0.24 4.27 2.69 17 0.20 6.01% AMC-26 96.9 98.9 2.00 0.12 0.49 0.21 7.4 0.12 0.95% AMC-26 98.9 100.9 2.00 0.08 0.97 0.61 6.9 0.08 1.49% AMC-26 100.9 102.9 2.00 0.07 0.12 0.07 4.6 0.06 0.38% AMC-26 102.9 104.9 2.00 0.07 0.11 0.06 4.2 0.14 0.44% AMC-26 104.9 106.9 2.00 0.27 1.70 0.84 14.6 0.16 2.71% AMC-26 106.9 108.9 2.00 0.18 0.79 0.66 12.3 0.19 1.72% AMC-26 108.9 110.9 2.00 0.29 3.24 1.93 22.1 0.17 4.83% AMC-26 110.9 112.9 2.00 0.07 0.75 0.51 10.4 0.16 1.38% AMC-26 112.9 114.9 2.00 0.03 0.46 0.20 7.7 0.14 0.83% AMC-26 114.9 116.9 2.00 0.08 1.85 0.92 15.8 0.18 2.68% AMC-26 116.9 117.1 0.20 0.05 0.91 0.73 10.6 0.12 1.59% AMC-26 117.1 119.1 2.00 0.12 1.26 0.71 12.8 0.13 1.99% AMC-26 119.1 121.13 2.03 0.06 0.65 0.41 11.6 0.15 1.24% AMC-26 121.13 121.43 0.30 0.22 0.84 0.83 12.4 0.13 1.86% AMC-26 121.43 121.9 0.47 0.07 0.66 0.36 5.5 0.13 1.09% AMC-26 121.9 123.9 2.00 0.13 0.39 0.22 8.7 0.20 1.00% AMC-26 123.9 125.9 2.00 0.25 0.55 0.64 20.4 0.20 1.76% AMC-26 125.9 127.9 2.00 0.17 0.55 0.30 7.4 0.19 1.19% AMC-26 127.9 128.6 0.70 0.26 2.66 1.24 12.4 0.25 3.78% AMC-26 128.6 129.05 0.45 0.87 6.30 3.93 61.9 0.33 10.27% AMC-26 128.05 129.9 1.85 0.05 0.08 0.06 3.7 0.14 0.38% AMC-26 129.9 131.6 1.70 0.12 0.44 0.32 14.9 0.27 1.27% AMC-26 131.6 132.8 1.20 0.27 0.26 0.26 15.4 0.39 1.42% AMC-26 132.8 134.8 2.00 0.28 0.29 0.21 10.8 0.32 1.27% AMC-26 134.8 136.8 2.00 0.15 0.43 0.29 7.9 0.26 1.15% AMC-26 136.8 138.05 1.25 0.13 1.11 0.50 8.5 0.26 1.82% AMC-26 147.85 148.8 0.95 0.27 1.54 1.11 11.3 0.10 2.63% AMC-26 148.8 149.52 0.72 0.61 2.89 1.92 16.6 0.18 4.87% AMC-26 149.52 150.5 0.98 0.83 9.89 6.62 42.7 0.34 14.49% AMC-26 150.5 151.5 1.00 0.85 7.80 7.50 110 0.33 14.58% AMC-26 151.5 152.5 1.00 0.18 2.01 1.57 7.7 0.07 3.08% AMC-26 152.5 153.5 1.00 0.06 0.93 1.14 2.8 0.05 1.66% AMC-26 153.5 154.5 1.00 0.28 1.99 2.35 6.8 0.12 3.72% AMC-26 154.5 155.5 1.00 0.25 1.59 1.38 8.5 0.09 2.74% AMC-26 155.5 156.3 0.80 0.05 0.19 0.16 1.6 0.07 0.42% AMC-26 156.3 158.3 2.00 0.01 0.15 0.14 0 0.03 0.25% AMC-26 158.3 160.3 2.00 0.01 0.13 0.09 1.4 0.09 0.30% AMC-26 160.3 162.3 2.00 0.04 0.46 0.23 1.9 0.10 0.70% AMC-26 162.3 163.55 1.25 1.08 3.83 3.53 44 0.23 7.84% AMC-26 163.55 164.3 0.75 0.01 0.02 0.03 1.5 0.11 0.18% AMC-26 164.3 166.3 2.00 0.02 0.10 0.06 2.2 0.10 0.29% AMC-26 166.3 168.3 2.00 0.03 0.46 0.20 3.6 0.12 0.73% AMC-26 168.3 169.46 1.16 0.02 0.21 0.10 1.9 0.05 0.34% AMC-26 169.46 170.46 1.00 0.08 0.96 0.61 6.7 0.06 1.47% AMC-26 170.46 171.41 0.95 0.05 0.60 0.40 5.5 0.04 0.96% AMC-26 171.41 171.81 0.40 1.60 10.90 7.50 84.2 0.40 17.72% AMC-26 171.81 172.81 1.00 0.11 0.92 1.53 18.6 0.11 2.30% AMC-26 172.81 173.3 0.49 0.09 0.59 0.35 5.9 0.09 1.02% AMC-26 173.3 173.8 0.50 0.63 2.61 2.09 33.3 0.16 5.07% AMC-26 173.8 174.4 0.60 0.18 0.90 0.67 4.5 0.11 1.59% AMC-26 174.4 175.4 1.00 0.02 0.56 0.28 6 0.05 0.81% AMC-26 175.4 176.4 1.00 0.01 0.18 0.10 3.6 0.05 0.35% AMC-26 176.4 177.4 1.00 0.01 0.15 0.16 1.6 0.04 0.30% AMC-26 177.4 178.4 1.00 0.10 0.12 0.16 1.4 0.02 0.39% AMC-26 178.4 179.4 1.00 0.16 0.74 0.46 3 0.04 1.21% AMC-26 179.4 180.4 1.00 0.11 0.81 1.49 5.3 0.06 1.90% AMC-26 180.4 181.4 1.00 0.14 2.48 2.69 4.8 0.09 4.09% AMC-26 181.4 182.4 1.00 0.00 0.03 0.04 0.8 0.02 0.09% AMC-26 182.4 183.4 1.00 0.01 0.04 0.09 0.8 0.03 0.15% AMC-26 183.4 184.5 1.10 0.12 0.52 0.42 7.5 0.05 1.04% AMC-26 184.5 185 0.50 1.24 7.21 5.46 77 0.11 12.51% AMC-26 185 186 1.00 0.01 0.22 0.17 3.9 0.04 0.42% AMC-26 186 187 1.00 0.28 3.06 1.45 39.5 0.07 4.59% AMC-26 187 188 1.00 0.20 0.68 0.62 22.4 0.05 1.68% AMC-26 188 189 1.00 0.01 0.09 0.16 6.2 0.02 0.33% AMC-26 189 190 1.00 0.04 0.52 0.29 6.4 0.04 0.81% AMC-26 190 191 1.00 0.01 0.27 0.21 3.4 0.01 0.43% AMC-26 191 192 1.00 0.05 0.48 0.20 3.3 0.01 0.65% AMC-26 192 193 1.00 0.01 0.35 0.04 0.6 0.01 0.34% AMC-26 193 194 1.00 0.01 0.08 0.11 0.5 0.01 0.17% AMC-26 194 195 1.00 0.02 0.12 0.03 0 0.00 0.14% AMC-26 195 196 1.00 0.04 0.17 0.02 0 0.00 0.21% AMC-26 196 197 1.00 0.04 0.16 0.08 3.4 0.01 0.31% AMC-26 197 198 1.00 0.04 0.17 0.05 2.1 0.02 0.28% AMC-26 198 199 1.00 0.02 0.44 0.06 1.3 0.02 0.47% AMC-26 199 200 1.00 0.15 2.03 0.27 8.9 0.02 2.23% AMC-26 200 201 1.00 0.02 0.50 0.12 1.8 0.03 0.57% AMC-26 201 202 1.00 0.04 0.56 0.27 3.8 0.03 0.79% AMC-26 202 203 1.00 0.04 1.06 0.27 3.5 0.03 1.18% AMC-26 203 203.93 0.93 0.00 0.05 0.01 0 0.01 0.06% AMC-26 203.93 205.93 2.00 0.05 0.46 0.24 3.2 0.04 0.69% AMC-26 205.93 208.7 2.77 0.00 0.07 0.01 1 0.03 0.12% Total 184.60 WD-16 138.9 140.9 2.00 0.00 0.03 0.01 <0.5 <0.005 0.03% WD-16 140.9 142.9 2.00 0.00 0.13 0.04 0.8 <0.005 0.14% WD-16 142.9 144.9 2.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.03% WD-16 144.9 146.9 2.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.02% WD-16 146.9 148.9 2.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% WD-16 148.9 150.9 2.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% WD-16 150.9 152.9 2.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% WD-16 152.9 154.9 2.00 0.00 0.05 0.02 2.1 0.09 0.19% Total 16.00 WD-18 129.17 131.17 2.00 0.50 1.84 0.60 39.6 0.01 3.30% WD-18 131.17 133.17 2.00 0.01 0.11 0.05 0.6 0.01 0.15% WD-18 133.17 135.17 2.00 0.05 0.13 0.06 3.2 0.01 0.28% WD-18 135.17 137.17 2.00 0.02 0.12 0.05 1.5 0.02 0.20% WD-18 137.17 139.17 2.00 0.05 0.22 0.08 2 0.03 0.37% WD-18 139.17 141.06 1.89 0.13 0.28 0.11 4.7 0.02 0.58% WD-18 161 163 2.00 0.10 0.75 0.31 4.4 0.04 1.06% WD-18 163 165 2.00 0.01 0.20 0.09 1.1 0.02 0.28% WD-18 165 167 2.00 0.11 0.77 0.43 7.7 0.03 1.22% WD-18 167 169 2.00 0.03 0.30 0.13 4.2 0.03 0.48% WD-18 169 171 2.00 0.03 0.18 0.10 2.4 0.02 0.32% WD-18 171 173 2.00 0.06 0.66 0.28 6.6 0.02 0.93% WD-18 173 175 2.00 0.21 1.53 0.98 22.3 0.03 2.59% WD-18 175 176.61 1.61 0.16 1.69 0.80 16.7 0.03 2.44% WD-18 206.23 208.23 2.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% WD-18 208.23 210.03 1.80 0.00 0.00 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% Total 31.30 WD-19 100.87 102.87 2.00 0.01 0.15 0.08 11.3 1.64 2.07% WD-19 102.87 103.28 0.41 0.01 0.12 0.06 5.8 0.80 1.06% WD-19 116.86 117.86 1.00 0.04 0.11 0.03 2.7 0.13 0.34% WD-19 117.86 118.86 1.00 0.03 0.04 0.01 1.7 0.08 0.19% WD-19 118.86 119.86 1.00 0.09 0.04 0.02 1.9 0.06 0.26% WD-19 119.86 120.86 1.00 0.42 0.20 0.71 19.6 0.24 1.78% WD-19 120.86 121.86 1.00 0.12 0.69 0.29 15.6 0.17 1.38% WD-19 121.86 122.86 1.00 0.20 2.22 0.81 16.8 0.19 3.10% WD-19 122.86 123.17 0.31 0.26 2.27 1.09 15 0.23 3.40% WD-19 123.17 125.17 2.00 0.08 0.18 0.10 5.7 0.15 0.58% WD-19 125.17 127.17 2.00 0.10 0.25 0.14 8.2 0.20 0.78% WD-19 127.17 129.17 2.00 0.04 0.42 0.20 6.4 0.20 0.85% WD-19 129.17 130.74 1.57 0.06 1.00 0.56 7.8 0.21 1.61% WD-19 130.74 132.74 2.00 0.02 1.00 0.09 7.5 0.25 1.29% WD-19 132.74 134.74 2.00 0.12 1.56 0.73 17.7 0.27 2.50% WD-19 134.74 136.74 2.00 0.06 1.16 0.75 6.3 0.17 1.78% WD-19 136.74 138.18 1.44 0.02 0.53 0.26 4.8 0.14 0.85% WD-19 138.18 140.18 2.00 0.07 0.55 0.37 4.7 0.17 1.03% WD-19 140.18 142.06 1.88 0.07 1.13 0.68 5.1 0.23 1.77% WD-19 142.06 143.06 1.00 1.26 9.04 8.69 46.9 0.39 15.79% WD-19 143.06 144.06 1.00 0.94 8.28 5.40 34.9 0.30 12.37% WD-19 144.06 145.06 1.00 1.19 7.80 6.68 45.5 0.28 13.28% WD-19 145.06 145.78 0.72 0.35 8.94 3.45 18.8 0.22 10.52% WD-19 145.78 146.78 1.00 0.08 1.18 0.83 9.9 0.19 1.97% WD-19 146.78 147.78 1.00 0.30 3.83 2.51 17.8 0.26 5.69% WD-19 147.78 148.78 1.00 0.03 0.70 0.40 5.6 0.19 1.16% WD-19 148.78 149.78 1.00 0.03 0.60 0.32 4.4 0.16 0.97% WD-19 149.78 150.78 1.00 0.20 3.00 1.70 9.7 0.28 4.25% WD-19 150.78 151.78 1.00 1.00 9.31 5.88 33.3 0.41 13.67% WD-19 151.78 152.54 0.76 0.69 10.00 5.34 26.3 0.31 13.26% WD-19 152.54 154.54 2.00 0.03 0.52 0.29 5.2 0.21 0.96% WD-19 154.54 156.54 2.00 0.07 0.83 0.45 8.6 0.31 1.53% WD-19 156.54 158.54 2.00 0.01 0.47 0.28 5.9 0.21 0.90% WD-19 158.54 160.54 2.00 0.02 0.72 0.37 5.6 0.25 1.20% WD-19 160.54 162.54 2.00 0.05 2.42 1.00 6.1 0.18 2.97% WD-19 162.54 164.54 2.00 0.12 2.43 0.90 9.3 0.36 3.24% WD-19 164.54 166.54 2.00 0.02 0.23 0.10 8 0.19 0.63% WD-19 166.54 168.54 2.00 0.01 0.50 0.19 4.4 0.10 0.73% WD-19 168.54 170.54 2.00 0.02 0.60 0.32 4.9 0.13 0.95% WD-19 170.54 172.14 1.60 0.11 3.11 1.29 9.5 0.24 3.92% WD-19 172.14 173.14 1.00 0.46 6.89 3.21 23.2 1.18 9.90% WD-19 173.14 174.14 1.00 0.52 6.04 3.10 26.8 1.14 9.23% WD-19 174.14 175.14 1.00 0.44 6.50 3.33 33.6 1.27 9.91% WD-19 175.14 176.14 1.00 0.48 10.65 5.90 48.6 6.09 20.18% WD-19 176.14 177.14 1.00 0.38 7.33 3.57 25.5 0.66 9.89% WD-19 177.14 178.14 1.00 0.30 4.96 2.91 61.2 1.52 8.95% WD-19 178.14 179.14 1.00 0.17 2.08 0.94 16.9 0.75 3.60% WD-19 179.14 180.14 1.00 0.08 2.52 1.58 18.1 0.81 4.32% WD-19 180.14 181.14 1.00 0.08 1.86 0.88 14.8 0.59 3.05% WD-19 181.14 182.14 1.00 0.17 3.36 2.82 28.8 0.64 5.93% WD-19 182.14 183.14 1.00 0.17 2.76 1.32 23 0.72 4.47% WD-19 183.14 184.14 1.00 0.14 3.33 1.23 18.6 0.73 4.78% WD-19 184.14 185.14 1.00 0.55 4.82 2.75 56.7 0.69 8.16% WD-19 185.14 186.14 1.00 0.13 3.21 1.57 19.4 0.65 4.81% WD-19 186.14 187.14 1.00 0.22 2.05 1.05 18 0.58 3.56% WD-19 187.14 188.14 1.00 0.54 1.85 1.10 20.6 0.35 3.66% WD-19 188.14 189.14 1.00 0.21 2.57 1.02 14.8 0.57 3.88% WD-19 189.14 190.14 1.00 0.26 3.13 1.35 23.9 0.47 4.68% WD-19 190.14 191.14 1.00 0.16 1.38 0.61 25.5 0.52 2.71% WD-19 191.14 192.07 0.93 0.20 2.97 1.37 29.6 0.70 4.81% Total 77.62

*Zinc Equivalent (ZnEq %) = Zn grade % * Zn Recovery + (Cu grade % * Cu Recovery * (Cu price $/t / Zn price $/t)) + (Pb grade % * Pb Recovery * (Pb price $/t / Zn price $/t)) + (Ag grade g/t / 31.103 * Ag recovery * (Ag price $/oz / Zn price $/t)) + (Au grade g/t / 31.103 * Au recovery * (Au price $/oz / Zn price $/t))

Zn equivalent calculated using following commodity prices: Zn - US$1.25/lb, Cu - US$3.50/lb, Pb - US$1.00/lb, Ag - US$22.50/oz & Au - US$1750/oz

Zn Equivalent calculated using following recovery assumptions for White Rock deposit: Zn - 82%, Cu - 48%, Pb - 78%, Ag - 70% & Au -50%

Sample analysis and QA/QC

All samples generated from the drilling were dispatched to ALS Loughrea.

Samples were analysed for multi-element data analysis using their ME-ICP61 package, which includes Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn. The samples were also assayed for gold using their Au-AA23 analysis package. Overlimit assays were then analysed using their Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62, Zn-OG62 and ME-OG62 analysis packages.

For QA/QC purposes, Anglesey Mining used the industry standard of inserting 5% Certified Reference Material (CRM) samples, 2.5% Certified Blank Samples (Blanks) and 5% duplicate samples at source. The CRMs were sourced from Geostats Pty Ltd, Ore Research & Exploration Pty Ltd, OREAS and Natural Resources Canada.

Competent Person

The information in this announcement which relates to Drilling Results has been approved by Mrs. Liz de Klerk, M.Sc., Pr.Sci.Nat., MIMMM who is a professional registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professionals (SACNASP: 400090/08) and independent consultant to the Company. Mrs. de Klerk is the Senior Geologist & Managing Director of Micon International Co Limited and has over 20 continuous years of exploration and mining experience in a variety of mineral deposit styles. Mrs. de Klerk has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of exploration, mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mrs. de Klerk consents to inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Anglesey Mining plc



Anglesey Mining is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and currently has 280,175,721 ordinary shares on issue.

Anglesey is developing its 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au deposit in North Wales, UK with a 2020 reported resource of 5.2 million tonnes at 4.3% combined base metals in the Indicated category and 11.7 million tonnes at 2.8% combined base metals in the Inferred category.



Anglesey holds an almost 20% interest in the Grangesberg Iron project in Sweden, together with management rights and a right of first refusal to increase its interest to 70%. Anglesey also holds 12% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, which through its 52% owned subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.





