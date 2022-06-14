Anzeige
Trotz großer Turbulenzen: Ganz große Kurschance am Montag!
WKN: A2QLPP ISIN: FR0014000U63 Ticker-Symbol: 05B 
Frankfurt
13.06.22
09:52 Uhr
18,240 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOPIUM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOPIUM SA 5-Tage-Chart
14.06.2022
HOPIUM: HOPIUM MACHINA VISION: the hydrogen-powered sedan unveils its interior.

Press release

Paris, June 14th, 2022

HOPIUM MACHINA VISION: the hydrogen-powered sedan unveils its interior

One year after the presentation of the first Hopium Machina rolling prototype, the French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered sedans, reveals today its concept car, Hopium Machina Vision, and offers for the first time an immersion inside the cabin.

Conceived by automotive designer Félix Godard, - previously at Porsche, Tesla or Lucid, - Hopium Machina Vision imagines the future of the Human/Machine relationship.

At the front, the pillar-to-pillar display provides a digital landscape of information, accessible to both driver and passenger. It can transform into a full or minimized layout as desired, in a wave-like motion. The haptic console offers a new sensory connection with the interface.

At the back, passengers can enjoy the comfort of an uncompromising interior space and an unparalleled sky view.

All the materials used for the interior are of the highest quality for the vehicle to stand the test of time and keep its spark, while ensuring both transparency and traceability. These materials have been sourced in Europe to reduce their environmental impact.

The exterior design of the vehicle has been refined: Hopium Machina Vision displays a notchback silhouette that is both athletic and elegant, with a clever balance of proportions. The distinctive elements of Hopium Machina are also present, including the imposing grille that activates to optimize the cooling of the fuel cell system, and the signature lighting inspired by waves on the surface of water.

The model will premiere at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, from October 17th to 23rd.

Media Gallery

About HOPIUM

Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans, founded Hopium, a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, as an achievement resulting from his experience acquired on the racing circuits. With the automotive culture in his heritage, Olivier Lombard has driven for 7 years hydrogen- powered racing cars, making him the world's most experienced racer in this field. As an open-air laboratory, the race has allowed Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet today's environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in the fight against climate change. Hopium brings together a team of experts and leading partners at the forefront of innovation in the fields of hydrogen fuel cells, technology, and automotive engineering.

www.hopium.com

Follow us on Instagram, Linkedin, Youtube, Twitter.

ISIN: FR0014000U63

Mnemonic: ALHPI

CONTACTS

Hopium
Communications Director
Edson PANNIER
+33 (0)6 42 80 01 18
e.pannier@hopium.com		VLC
Corporate press relations
Valérie LESEIGNEUR
+33 (0)6 68 80 37 35
valerie@agencevlc.com

Joy LION
+33 (0)7 62 59 65 86
joy@agencevlc.com		Actifin
Financial communication Alexandre COMMEROT
+33 (0)7 85 55 25 25
acommerot@actifin.fr
Jean-Yves BARBARA
+33 (0)6 64 11 18 33
jybarbara@actifin.fr		Actifin
Financial press relations
Jennifer JULLIA
+33 (0)6 47 97 54 87
jjullia@actifin.fr
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-74984-06.14.22.hopium.pr.hopium.machina.vision.en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
