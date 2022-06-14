**Deeptech Labs' bi-annual Demo Day attracts over 120 VCs and Corporate Entities **

**6 pre-series A deeptech companies from the UK, France, Germany and Israel present after participating in 13 week accelerator programme**

Deeptech Labs, the accelerator and VC fund for post-Seed, pre-Series A deeptech companies will unveil its Spring cohort of 6 deeptech start-ups to an online audience of investors on 21st June. More than 120 VCs and Corporate Entities have previously attended its virtual demo days, demonstrating the significant and growing interest in the European deeptech sector.

Europe's Only Deeptech Demo Day: Deeptech Labs' Unveil 6 New Accelerator Start-ups (Graphic: Business Wire)

Deeptech Labs is a Cambridge-based accelerator programme and VC fund, founded in 2020 by ARM, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Martlet Capital, Ewan Kirk and the University of Cambridge. The accelerator supports deeptech entrepreneurs as they move from prototype and proof of concept to scalable products and services, and connects them to Deeptech Labs' extensive network of deeptech investors.

The Deeptech Labs accelerator programme and investment fund was founded to fill a significant gap in the European venture market and accelerate the growth of promising early-stage deeptech companies. Deeptech Labs supports its cohort companies through a specially-designed thirteen week accelerator programme, connecting founders with a global network of more than 50 world-leading deeptech entrepreneurs, technology experts and investors.

Watch Demo Day elevator pitches from the Spring '22 cohort:

Anaphite (Bristol, UK) incorporates graphene into battery materials, to enable the creation of super-fast charge, long-range batteries something that will have significant impact on the EV market.

Toposens(Munich, Germany) is the world's only 3D ultrasonic sensing technology for advanced collision avoidance. It uses echolocation and signal processing algorithms to make autonomous vehicles in the robotics and automotive industry smarter and safer.

SonicEdge (Shoham, Israel) has developed the world's smallest speaker-in-chip that uses breakthrough ultrasound technology to completely transform the audio experience.

iKVA (Cambridge, UK) is an early-stage AI Knowledge Management company creating solutions for organisations to discover data and intelligently and proactively provide it to users when they need it, enabling better business insights.

Inovo Robotics (Guildford, UK) are democratising robotics with modular, no-code, low cost "cobots" that open up completely new opportunities for safe, flexible automation.

Nestwave (Paris, France) Nestwave provides advanced, IoT geolocation solutions to IoT modem and DSP vendors to significantly improve localization accuracy in critical indoor and dense urban environments while greatly reducing power consumption and solution footprint.

Miles Kirby, CEO Deeptech Labs said, "Europe has a number of global advantages in deeptech- we have 50% of the world's best universities and the highest number of highly cited research papers but there's a disparity when it comes to European investment in deeptech companies. European deeptech companies attract $33 billion compared to $144 billion in the US.

Thanks to our deeptech-specific accelerator programme, our cohort companies are stronger, more resilient and have highly focused go-to-market strategies and that's why so many investors attend our Demo Days and how we are helping to fix the European deeptech investment gap."

Editors Notes

Deeptech Labs is an accelerator, VC fund, and the catalyst for deeptech success. Twice a year, its cohort of start-ups are embedded in a powerful network of successful entrepreneurs, expert practitioners, leading researchers, and deeptech organisations worldwide. Deeptech Labs is founded by ARM, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Martlet Capital, Ewan Kirk and the University of Cambridge forefront institutions and individuals at the heart of the Cambridge and global technology ecosystems.

The company is headquartered in Cambridge, UK.

For more information, please visit dtl.vc

