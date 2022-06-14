Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.06.2022
Trotz großer Turbulenzen: Ganz große Kurschance am Montag!
PR Newswire
14.06.2022 | 09:33
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kindred Group: Kindred wins two distinguished awards for All Employee Share Plan

VALLETTA, Malta, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred wins two awards from well renowned share awarding bodies for its innovative two year All Employee Share Plan (AESP). The share plan was introduced by the company last year in conjunction with the launch of its long-term business strategy.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) is recognised as an ESOP Star 2021 at this year's ESOP Center Awards, which celebrates excellence in share plan management. Judged on how companies achieved success in the temporary new world, Kindred's All Employee Share Plan shows adaption to Covid-19 due to its international and inclusive reach.

Kindred also has the honour of accepting the award for the 'Most Innovative and Creative Plan Design' at the 2022 Global Equity Organization (GEO) awards.

"We are absolutely delighted to receive these awards in recognition of our All Employee Share Plan which we are really proud of and which we've had so much positive feedback about from employees since we introduced it last year", says Gavin Hayward, Chief HR Officer at Kindred.

"The awards are a great validation for us of making the bold decision to move away from a traditional long-term incentive plan structure to a much shorter cycle which we feel provides a clearer line of sight for employees to our business strategy and gives them a genuine opportunity to share in the success of Kindred", concludes Hayward.

For more information:

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group

press@kindredgroup.com

+46 72 165 15 17

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-wins-two-distinguished-awards-for-all-employee-share-plan,c3584900

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3584900/1592394.pdf

Kindred wins two awards for All Employee Share Plan

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-ma-nsberg-2,c3060491

Kindred ma nsberg 2

© 2022 PR Newswire
