Kasei Holdings Plc - Resolutions Passed at the EGM

14 June 2022

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

("Kasei" or the "Company")

Resolutions Passed at the EGM

Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH) is pleased to disclose details of all resolutions that were passed at the Company's Extraordinary Meeting held on Monday 6 June 2022.

Votes were received from shareholders with a total of 6,937,500 ordinary shares representing 23.87% of the issued share capital of the Company. Results on each of the resolutions put to vote at the EGM are set out below. Resolution 1 was an ordinary resolution requiring a simple majority of votes cast to pass. Resolution 2 was a special resolution requiring least 75% of the votes cast to pass.

Both resolutions put to the meeting were duly passed.

Resolution Voting Result

For Against

1. Ordinary Resolution

THAT, subject to Resolution 2 below, the directors are generally and unconditionally authorised, for the purpose of section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 and generally, to exercise any and all powers of the Company to allot shares and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares In the Company to any person, at any time and subject to any terms and conditions as the directors think proper, up to an aggregate nominal amount of £1,000,000 and this authority shall:

1.1. expire (unless previously varied as to duration or renewed by ordinary resolution of the Company) five years after the date on which this resolution is passed, except that the Company may, before such expiry, make any offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or such rights to be granted after such expiry (and the directors may allot shares or grant such rights in pursuance of such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred by this resolution had not expired); and

1.2. apply insofar as it has not expired or been waived or revoked by ordinary resolution of the Company and shall be in substitution all and any existing authorities to allot shares and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company that have been granted by ordinary resolution. 6,937,500 100% 0 0% 2. Special Resolution

THAT the directors be empowered pursuant to section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Companies Act 2006) for cash pursuant to the general authority conferred on them by Resolution 1 as if section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply in any such allotment or sale. This authority shall expire unless previously revoked or renewed by the Company in general meeting, five years after the date on which this resolution is passed except that the Company may before such expiry make any offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the directors may allot securities in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the power conferred by this resolution had not expired. 6,937,500 100% 0 0%

The full Notice of EGM can be found on the Company's website https://kaseiholdings.com/important-documents/ .

For further information please contact:

Jai Patel

Chief Investment Officer info@kaseiholdings.com First Sentinel

Corporate Adviser

Brian Stockbridge

Steve McGlennan

+44 7876 888 011

brian@first-sentinel.com

stephen.mcglennan@first-sentinel.com

About Kasei:

The Company is a technology specialist investor that focuses on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

The Company's goal is to provide investors with broad based exposure to the fast-growing ecosystem of digital assets, managed using traditional financial portfolio construction techniques. The Company also intends to invest in venture capital and private equity investments in the blockchain ecosystem.

The Company will leverage the Board's expertise, experience, and networks in the cryptocurrency sector and management of digital assets and decentralised finance, to drive value creation and to establish the business. The Board has a proven capability in portfolio management to achieve significant growth.

The Company's website is located at https://kaseiholdings.com