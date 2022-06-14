UK scientists have compared the performance of lithium-ion storage systems and vanadium redox flow batteries for a modeled 636 kW commercial PV system in southern California. They have found that both technologies, coupled with an oversized PV array, could achieve a levelized cost of electricity of less than $0.22/kWh, while offering a self-sufficiency ratio of 0.95.Researchers at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom have compared the performance of lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) with that of vanadium redox flow batteries (VFBs) in a modeled commercial PV installation in California. ...

