Global Brands Publications Limited: Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore makes a bang at the 10th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore won the 'Best Life Insurance Brand', 'Most Trusted Life Insurance Brand' & 'Best Customer-Centric Insurance Brand' in Singapore, for the year 2022. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah - Waldorf Astoria, Dubai on 01 December 2022.

LONDON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore was evaluated on several factors in the financial services industry, out of which it performed outstandingly in the fields of innovation and customer satisfaction. Through its ability to go above and beyond, Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore was able to garner the trust of its customers and as such was also the most trusted brand.

Commenting on Tokio Marine winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands Magazine said, "Insurance is a difficult field. To be able to build a relationship based on trust and understanding is hard, yet Tokio Marine manages to do it perfectly. This goes to show how committed the brand is to delivering excellence to its customers. Customer satisfaction is at the forefront of everything that they do, and it is no surprise that they are one of the most trusted brands in the world right now."

Commenting on winning the awards, Christopher Teo, CEO of Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore, said, "It brings us immense pride and joy to be lauded for our customer-centricity and commitment towards excellence by the prestigious Global Brands Magazine for the second consecutive year. This year, we have been awarded the coveted titles of Best Life Insurance Brand - Singapore, Most Trusted Life Insurance Brand - Singapore and Best Customer-Centric Insurance Brand - Singapore. These wonderful accolades bear strong testament towards our ability to stay ahead in this ever-evolving landscape through providing best-in-class solutions and excellent service."

"Chosen from a distinguished group of entrants, we have been recognised for our extraordinary dedication towards upholding our core tenets of being a Good Company by Empowering Our People, Delivering On Commitments and Looking Beyond Profit," he shared. "Our success today is very much attributed to us having a highly collaborative workplace culture, as well as innately motivated team players. I am thankful to have a supportive senior management team who are all aligned to my strategic direction and vision to grow our business. As dependable representatives of our Good Company, we will continue to stand united as a trusted planning partner, guiding our customers in their life journeys to help them Plan Well and Live Well, Through It All."

About Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore

Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore Ltd. (TMLS) is part of the Tokio Marine Group. TMLS' alignment of strategy to drive a strong performance and people-centric culture has advanced their standing in Singapore as a leading life insurer. The company's values and vision define and guide everything that they do. A firm commitment to the traits of customer-centricity, integrity and excellence underpins TMLS' promise to be the go-to partner for all financial planning needs.

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on best-in-class brands.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in their respective industries. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts.

