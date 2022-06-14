WEI Honored on the 2022 CRN Solution Provider 500 List

CRN Recognizes WEI on 2022 Solution Provider 500 List

Solution Provider 500 List Honors Top-Performing Companies

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / WEI continued its positive trajectory on the annual Solution Provider 500 list, placing in the top 100 at #88 - its highest ever ranking. The announcement comes as CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named WEI as a member of this exclusive list over the past several years. The award-winning solutions provider earned a noticeable jump in 2022 as it continues investing in its customers' success.

"We're extremely proud and grateful to once again be included on CRN's prestigious list," said WEI President Belisario Rosas. "Being named #88 on this list is the highest we've ever placed, and we are doing so as a company that continues to grow organically. We owe it all to our dedicated team members along with the constant support of our loyal customers."

WEI's annual growth in both its customer base and workforce continues during a period where many solution providers are facing either an acquisition or sizable restructure. WEI's deep investment in its customer outcomes has been a differentiator since first opening its doors 32 years ago.

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

Since 1995, CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list has ranked North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. Always keeping their customers' best interests in mind, WEI's organic evolution is centered around the approach of developing future-proof solutions. WEI engineers work in lockstep with the industry's leading technology companies to bring these solutions to fruition.

CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About WEI

WEI is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their compute environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to integrate corporate strategy, new technologies, and their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remain focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information, please visit www.WEI.com.

