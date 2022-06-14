The "Europe E-Waste Management Market 2021-2031 by Material Type, Source, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe E-Waste management market was valued at $12,823.8 million in 2021 and will grow by 12.0% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rapid expansion of electronics consumption coupled with the falling prices and planned obsolescence, the rapid advancement and update in technology, the continuous industrialization and urbanization, and the rising need for minimizing health hazards of e-waste.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe E-Waste management market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Material Type, Source, Application, and Country.

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Material Type, Source, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players:

Boliden AB

Capital Environmental Holdings Ltd.

Desco Electronic Recyclers

Electronic Recyclers International, Inc.

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

E-waste Harvesters Inc.

Europe Electric Electronic Processing Inc

MBA Polymers Inc

Mri (Australia) Pty ltd.

Sembcorp Industries Ltd.

SIMS Metal Management Ltd

Stena Technoworld AB

TES-AMM

Tetronics International Ltd

UMICORE SA

Veolia Environment S.A.

Waste Management Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Material Type

3.1 Market Overview by Material Type

3.2 Metal

3.3 Plastic

3.4 Glass

3.5 Other Material Types

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Source

4.1 Market Overview by Source

4.2 Household Appliances

4.2.1 Microwaves

4.2.2 Refrigerator

4.2.3 Washing Machines

4.2.4 Home Entertainment Devices

4.2.5 Air Conditioners

4.2.6 Other Household Appliances

4.3 Industrial Electronics

4.3.1 IT Telecom Equipment

4.3.2 Medical Equipment

4.3.3 Other Industrial Electronics

4.4 Consumer Electronics

4.4.1 Handheld Electronics

4.4.2 IT Accessories

4.4.3 IT Equipment

4.4.4 Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

4.4.5 Other Consumer Electronics

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Disposal and Trash

5.3 Recycle and Reuse

6 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.1 Overview of European Market

6.2 Germany

6.3 U.K.

6.4 France

6.5 Spain

6.6 Italy

6.7 Netherlands

6.8 Rest of European Market

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

