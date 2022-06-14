The "Albania Insurance Industry Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report gives a comprehensive overview of Albania's economy and demographic, Covid-19 impact on the industry. The report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Albanian insurance industry.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, retail, and commercial split, premium ceded, profitability ratios, and premium by line of business, during the review period (2016-2020) and forecast period (2020-2025).
The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling, and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of the Albanian insurance industry
- A comprehensive overview of the Albanian economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities
- The Albanian insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements
- The Albanian insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business
- Albania's reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates
- Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles
Scope
- It provides historical values for the Albanian insurance industry for the report's 2016-2020 review period, and projected figures for the 2020-2025 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Albanian insurance industry, and market forecasts to 2025
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Albania and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Key Topics Covered:
- Economy Overview
- Regulatory and Compliance
- Key Market Trends
- Life Insurance Overview
- Penetration and Growth
- Premiums Trends
- Total Commissions and Expenses and Gross Claims
- Investments
- General Insurance Overview
- Penetration and Growth
- Premiums and Profitability
- Total Commissions and Expenses and Gross Claims
- Lines of Business Breakdown
- Competitive Landscape
- Insurance Industry Market Share and Concentration
- Competitors Profiles
- Mergers and Acquisition
- Reinsurance Overview
- Reinsurance Ceded Premiums
- Insurtech
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Sigal Life, Uniqa group Austria Sh.a.
- Sicred Sh.a.
- Insig Jete Sh.a.
- Albsig jete
- Sigal Uniqa Group Austria Sh.a.
- Albsig Sh.a
- Sigma Interalbanian Vienna Insurance Group Sh.a.
- Eurosig Sh.a.
- Intersig Vienna Insurance Group Sh.a.
- Ansig Sh.a.
- INSIG Sh.a.
- Atlantic Society of Security Sh.a.
