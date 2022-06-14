The "Albania Insurance Industry Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report gives a comprehensive overview of Albania's economy and demographic, Covid-19 impact on the industry. The report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Albanian insurance industry.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, retail, and commercial split, premium ceded, profitability ratios, and premium by line of business, during the review period (2016-2020) and forecast period (2020-2025).

The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling, and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the Albanian insurance industry

A comprehensive overview of the Albanian economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities

The Albanian insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements

The Albanian insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business

Albania's reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles

Scope

It provides historical values for the Albanian insurance industry for the report's 2016-2020 review period, and projected figures for the 2020-2025 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Albanian insurance industry, and market forecasts to 2025

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Albania and outlines the key regulations affecting them

Key Topics Covered:

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Life Insurance Overview

Penetration and Growth

Premiums Trends

Total Commissions and Expenses and Gross Claims

Investments

General Insurance Overview

Penetration and Growth

Premiums and Profitability

Total Commissions and Expenses and Gross Claims

Lines of Business Breakdown

Competitive Landscape

Insurance Industry Market Share and Concentration

Competitors Profiles

Mergers and Acquisition

Reinsurance Overview

Reinsurance Ceded Premiums

Insurtech

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Sigal Life, Uniqa group Austria Sh.a.

Sicred Sh.a.

Insig Jete Sh.a.

Albsig jete

Sigal Uniqa Group Austria Sh.a.

Albsig Sh.a

Sigma Interalbanian Vienna Insurance Group Sh.a.

Eurosig Sh.a.

Intersig Vienna Insurance Group Sh.a.

Ansig Sh.a.

INSIG Sh.a.

Atlantic Society of Security Sh.a.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/378cpy

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005592/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900