Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Intersects 1.09g/ t Au Over 41.0m Extending Falcon Gold Zone Vertical Continuity To 381.7m

DEMONSTRATES POTENTIAL OF HIGHER-GRADE GOLD MATERIAL AT DEPTH with 5.19g/t over 3m and EXTENDS GOLD MINERALIZATION AT TARGET 1B

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP) (OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to release assay data associated with the first 7 of 13core drill holes (Figure 1, 5,418.3m) from the Company's 2022 winter core drill program on its large (20 x 15km) 100% owned Lac Surprise property.

Vertical Continuity Expanded to 381.7m

These first 4 holes of this program were designed to test the depth extension and vertical continuity of the Falcon Gold Zone (FGZ). All 4 holes were successful in intersecting gold bearing zones in the FGZ highlighted by Hole LCS22-58 which intersected 1.09g/t over 41m and hole LCS22-56 intersecting significant thickness with 0.71g over 41.5m including 1.57g/t over 11.57m increasing the vertical continuity of the FGZ by 93m to 381.7m (Figure 2; Table 1)

The first 4 core drill holes of this program were completed over a strike length of 662m, a section of the 900m strike length outlined for the FGZ thus far. These holes were designed to test the extension of the vertical continuity of FGZ. Holes LCS22-055, 56 and 58 and 59 were drilled to a true vertical depth "TVD" of 321m, 372m and 381m and 240m,respectively (Hole LCS22-057 was abandoned at 69.0m due to alignment issues). The FGZ remains open at depth and a series of deeper step down holes have already been identified.

The observations and assay results from these first four holes continue to demonstrate the remarkable lateral and vertical continuity of the FGZ, highlighted by a 100% "hit" rate from all 33 holes drilled into the FGZ thus far, over 900m of strike length and now a vertical depth of 381m demonstrating continued vertical continuity and extension of the FGZ. This has very positive implications for eventual volumes of mineralized material. Multiple holes drilled within the 900m of strike length defined assayed over 1.00 g/t Au (Figure 3).

Higher Grade Sub Intervals

The first 4 core drill holes of this program also succeeded in establishing the potential of higher-grade gold-bearing material occurring at depth, highlighted by an intersection of 5.19g/t Au over 3.0m (LCS22-058; Table 1). Compilation of gold assay data from all holes drilled into the FGZ to date suggest the presence of at least two high-grade gold-bearing zones plunging to the west within the FGZ (Figure 4).

LCS22-059 intersected an interval of 0.62g/t Au over 19.7m (Table 1), which importantly documented a strong molybdenite presence (Figure 4). A similar, strong molybdenite signature, observed in FGZ core elsewhere within Target 1 often produced higher gold and silver grades (Table 2). As such, an additional core drill hole to test this area of the system is warranted as this area looks quite promising from a geological perspective.

Drill hole LCS22-055 returned lower than average grades for the FGZ due to the fact it deviated west of its intended target (Figure 4). As such, it missed an area where higher grade material is thought to exist. Thus another hole closer to the intended target area is warranted.

The FGZ is a major, near-surface new discovery made by Northern Superior over the past 18 months and can be traced west over 900m from the eastern boundary of the property, on strike with Vanstar/ IAMGold's 3.2M ounces at 1.02 g/t Au Nelligan gold deposit*(see Figure 2, Northern Superior press release, August 17, 2021). The FGZ remains open to the west and at depth.

Extension of Gold Mineralization at Target 1B

Establishing the potential for an additional gold-bearing system at Target 1B, south of and parallel to the FGZ, Target 1 (Figure 1). This additional system was intersected by 3 holes associated with this program with hole LCS 22-061 intersecting 0.90 g/t over 13.1m following up on hole LCS20-21 completed in 2020 (0.29g/t Au over 23.1m; see Northern Superior press release January 21, 2021). Given that the three core drill holes from this program were purely exploration and spaced over 760m, each of which intersected gold-bearing material across such a strike length, at a relatively shallow depth is encouraging and warrants further testing. These potential satellite parallel systems would be consistent with what is seen at the neighboring Nelligan deposit to the west (Table 3).

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "We are very pleased to have achieved the goals set out for this program. The ability to successfully extend the vertical continuity of FGZ zone another 93mto381.7m with gold grades consistent with those previously reported, points to the robust nature of the FGZ along 900m of strike length. That we have also demonstrated the potential of higher-grade gold material at depth within the within the system is also strongly encouraging. These observations, coupled with the fact that the system remains open along strike to the west and at depth makes the FGZ a truly exciting discovery and opportunity."

"We are also excited that there may be an additional gold-bearing system south of and along strike of the FGZ. That a second, satellite gold-bearing system exists next to the FGZ would be consistent with the situation associated with the neighboring Nelligan gold deposit, where there are three satellite zones associated with the main Renard Gold Zone*.

"We are also looking very much forward to seeing what assay results from the remaining 5 holes, west of the FGZ, reveal. Where we hope to see a continued westward extension of the FGZ and/ or new additional areas of gold mineralization."

Figure 1. Location, first seven drill collars and traces, Targets 1 and 1B, 2022 core drill program.

Figure 2. Vertical cross sections illustrating the projected extension of the FGZ to surface, four drill holes, Target 1, 2022 winter drill program. Section 1: LCS22-055 (336m); Section 2: LSC22-056 (343m); Section 3: LCS22-058 (340m); LCS22-059 381.7m)(see Figure 1 for collar locations).

Figure 3. Highlighted drill intersections with gold values >1.0g/t Au, Falcon Gold Zone highlighting lateral continuity with remarkable consistency and predictability.

Figure 4. FGZ high grade long section composite gold grade illustrating two potential high-grade zones plunging west. Note system is open at depth and strike. See text for details.

TARGET 1 Zone From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Au g/t FA Ag g/t LCS22-055 Épervier (?) 343.00 350.00 7.00 0.59 0.80 Falcon Gold Zone 395.90 424.00 28.10 0.39 0.52 Including 415.50 422.90 9.90 0.77 0.65 Including 413.00 415.50 2.50 1.33 1.11 LCS22-056 Unknown 228.00 238.50 10.50 0.12 0.15 Unknown 272.50 272.50 3.00 0.33 0.37 Footwall (?) 343.00 360.50 17.50 0.39 0.43 Falcon Gold Zone 417.50 459.00 41.50 0.71 1.47 Including 447.25 459.00 11.75 1.57 3.25 Including 454.00 456.00 2.00 3.70 3.80 7.86 Unknown 473.50 482.50 9.00 0.37 0.51 Épervier (?) 530.50 533.50 3.00 1.38 0.32 LCS22-058 Unknown 407.50 418.50 11.00 1.41 0.24 Falcon Gold Zone 406.00 447.00 41.00 1.09 0.85 Including 423.40 433.00 9.60 2.26 1.38 Including 428.50 431.50 3.00 4.76 5.19 1.64 LCS22-059 Falcon Gold Zone 362.00 381.70 19.70 0.62 1.88 Including 373.00 379.10 6.10 1.08 1.58

Table 1. Summary of anomalous gold assays, highlighting higher grade intersections the FGZ, Target 1. True width is estimated to be between 70 and 85% of core length. Note multiple intersections of anomalous gold. LCS22-057 was abandoned due to excessive deviation issues.

Zone From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (ppm) LCS21-024 Falcon Gold Zone 109.40 152.00 42.60 0.55 1.08 50.74 Including 132.50 151.00 1.92 1.75 2.23 103.27 LCS21-025 Falcon Gold Zone 253.00 308.30 55.30 0.55 1.08 50.74 Including 271.00 278.00 7.00 1.57 2.31 38.38 Including 295.15 305.50 10.35 1.42 2.53 223.76 LCS21-026 Falcon Gold Zone 90.00 106.50 16.50 0.48 0.51 15.52 Falcon Gold Zone 175.50 183.00 7.50 1.49 1.76 55.62 LCS-21-027 Falcon Gold Zone 249.00 268.20 19.20 1.13 2.00 64.98 LCS21-028 Falcon Gold Zone 98.00 145.00 47.00 0.69 1.52 35.04 including 130.50 145.00 14.50 1.10 3.66 85.25 BP17-005ext Falcon Gold Zone 251.50 285.00 33.50 0.68 0.86 31.88 Including 270.10 272.50 2.40 2.13 4.08 139.26 LCS21-029 Falcon Gold Zone 273.00 313.00 40.00 1.36 2.45 14.18 Including 306.00 307.50 1.50 23.80 51.70 21.60 LCS21-030 Falcon Gold Zone 195.55 249.00 53.45 0.90 0.96 24.60 Including 197.00 203.30 6.30 1.86 0.85 22.76 Including 230.00 244.70 14.70 1.53 1.46 17.47 LCS21-031 Falcon Gold Zone 295.50 304.00 8.50 1.32 1.07 38.28 Including 298.00 299.00 1.00 4.07 3.59 270.00 LCS21-032 Falcon Gold Zone 107.40 150.00 42.60 1.99 1.98 44.16 Including 133.00 148.00 15.00 4.99 4.47 84.57 Including 145.00 148.00 3.00 22.13 18.85 318.00 Including 146.10 147.00 0.90 65.70 43.10 774.00 LCS21-033 Falcon Gold Zone 193.50 244.00 50.50 0.63 0.98 14.87 Including 196.00 202.00 6.00 1.83 1.37 50.00 Including 224.50 227.00 2.50 1.69 0.81 4.00 Including 237.00 241.00 4.00 1.15 1.35 0.98 LCS21-034 Falcon Gold Zone 117.50 152.50 35.00 0.78 2.07 64.77 Including 119.00 120.10 1.10 2.07 6.71 155.94 Including 134.00 135.00 1.00 4.56 0.78 0.79 Including 144.00 145.00 1.00 7.59 27.60 1260.00 LCS19-010 Falcon Gold Zone 337.00 352.00 15.00 1.21 1.07 5.97 Including 350.00 351.00 1.00 14.25 2.00 5.82 LCS21-035 Falcon Gold Zone 219.00 235.00 16.00 1.14 1.07 2.42 Including 228.00 232.00 4.00 3.86 2.05 5.12 LCS21-038 Falcon Gold Zone 114.00 118.00 4.00 0.32 0.10 10.62 LCS21-039 Falcon Gold Zone 134.00 151.50 17.50 0.15 0.84 23.29 LCS21-040 Falcon Gold Zone 150.00 157.90 7.90 0.60 1.59 72.37 LCS21_041 Falcon Gold Zone 228.50 240.00 11.50 1.16 1.76 146.90 Including 232.00 233.50 1.50 2.89 2.88 613.00 LCS21-042 Falcon Gold Zone 38.10 81.50 43.40 0.33 0.78 29.24 Including 78.50 79.00 0.50 3.98 6.31 794.00 LCS21-043 Falcon Gold Zone 95.00 138.00 43.00 1.10 1.95 13.87 Including 102.00 107.50 5.50 3.91 8.03 110.36 Including 103.15 104.00 0.85 8.96 7.84 67.34 and 106.35 107.50 1.15 8.72 27.20 411.00 Including 117.00 121.00 4.00 2.32 2.26 56.06 LCS21-044 Falcon Gold Zone 26.00 54.10 28.10 0.43 1.04 41.44 LCS21-045 Falcon Gold Zone 25.00 47.60 22.60 0.54 0.87 56.51 Including 44.50 47.00 2.50 2.67 2.50 161.47 LCS21-046 Falcon Gold Zone 158.00 189.00 31.00 0.78 1.03 23.86 Including 179.00 189.00 10.00 1.34 2.40 64.09 LCS21-047 Falcon Gold Zone 208.80 265.70 56.90 0.62 1.23 55.35 Including 238.50 265.70 34.70 0.75 1.44 87.20 Including 262.50 265.70 3.20 4.01 9.32 741.00

Table 2. Summary table illustrating relationship between molybdenum, silver and higher-grade gold assays.

TARGET 1B Zone From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Au g/t FA Ag g/t LCS20-21 Previous Intersection 19.50 42.58 23.08 0.29 0.09 LCS22-060 New Intersection 89.00 92.00 3.00 0.54 0.10 LCS22-061 New Intersection 33.50 35.90 2.40 1.21 0.54 New Intersection 82.70 96.00 13.30 0.90 0.23 Including 83.30 84.30 1.00 3.89 3.70 0.37 Including 94.50 95.30 0.80 3.94 3.65 0.88 LCS22-062 New Intersection 66.70 72.00 5.30 0.72 0.72 New Intersection 102.00 104.50 2.50 0.33 0.14

Table 3. Summary of anomalous gold assays, Target 1B. True width is estimated to be between 70 and 85% of core length.

Post Winter Core Drill Program

An extensive and aggressive property wide exploration program is currently underway over the whole property, the purpose of which is to identify additional areas of gold mineralization. This mapping and prospecting program is supported through recommendations proposed by Orix Geosciences who completed a property-wide geoscientific compilation and interpretation of the Lac Surprise property. In addition, interpretations made from previous drone-supported airborne magnetic surveys (see Northern Superior press release April 19th, 2021) and an Induced Polar geophysical survey over the Amber area of the property (see Northern Superior press release March 14, 2022) will also direct the bedrock mapping and prospecting programs.

Qualified Person

Sarah Dean (P.Geo.) is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Dean has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release related to the Lac Surprise program.

Note to readers: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

*Reference for IAMGOLD/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2MM Inferred Gold Resource: "Carrier, Alain (M.Sc., P.Geo); Nadeau-Benoit, Vincent (P.Geo); Fauvre, Stéphane (PhD., P.Geo). October 22, 2019. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Québec, Canada."

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Lac Surprise gold property is one of three key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior. The Company's two other properties (TPK and Croteau Est) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

For Further Information

Please refer to Northern Superior news available on the Company's website (www.nsuperior.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact:

Thomas F. Morris PhD., P.Geo., FGAC, ICD.D

President and CEO

Tel: (705) 525 -0992

Fax: (705) 525 -7701

e-mail: info@nsuperior.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/704915/Northern-Superior-Intersects-109g-t-Au-Over-410m-Extending-Falcon-Gold-Zone-Vertical-Continuity-To-3817m