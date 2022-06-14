Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.06.2022
Erfolgreicher Vorlauf einer Wirksamkeitsstudie bei refraktärer (medikamentenresistenter) Epilepsie!
WKN: A12DFH ISIN: CH0244767585 Ticker-Symbol: 0UB 
GlobeNewswire
14.06.2022 | 12:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: UBS Europe SE

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate Cash Fixed
Income membership of UBS Europe SE. The membership will expire as of June 14th,
2022. 

UBS Europe SE has traded with member ID ST UBS in Genium INET Trading System.

Member: UBS Europe SE
Genium INET ID: ST UBS
Last day of trading: 13th of June, 2022

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Angelica
Nordberg on telephone +46 734 49 6633. 



Nasdaq Stockholm

© 2022 GlobeNewswire
