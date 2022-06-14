NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: UBS Europe SE

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate Cash Fixed Income membership of UBS Europe SE. The membership will expire as of June 14th, 2022. UBS Europe SE has traded with member ID ST UBS in Genium INET Trading System. Member: UBS Europe SE Genium INET ID: ST UBS Last day of trading: 13th of June, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Angelica Nordberg on telephone +46 734 49 6633. Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1074473