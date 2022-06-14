Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

Project: LXTO

Listing date: 13th June

Key words: Others, Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: http://luxtto.io/index_eng.html

About:

LuxTTO is a truly blockchain base tokenomics enbling people to travel, enjoy life at luxurious tour attractions and acquire a benefit of gaining wealth by random lotto form of funds.

Project: KSPC

Listing date: 13th June

Key words: Others, Initial listing, TRC20

Official Website: https://kspcblockchain.com/

About:

Kspc is a blockchain-based e-commerce platform launched on ethereum blockchain.

Project: MABC

Listing date: 13th June

Key words: NFT, Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.artb-global.com/

About:

MABC token is for art with blockchain. We mint NFT of art and with MABC users can join art of MABC. We hold offline Event for art and artist.

Project: RTN

Listing date: 13th June

Key words: DEFI, Listed on Digifinex, BSC

Official Website: https://rtncoin.com/

About:

RTN is community-driven Defi token built on Binance Smart Chain, a fastest-growing smart contract environment.

Project: WZM

Listing date: 14th June

Key words: NFT, Listed on hotbit, ERC20&BSC

Official Website: http://woozoomusic.com/

About:

WOOZOO Music (WZM) is a project for Music & Singers in a Virtual World (VR). Currently, we have beliefs that depend solely on real things and real facts. Through Metaverse, a virtual augmented technology of the 4th industrial technology; it summons all the musicians who can meet in the real world. Build a transparent and reliable trust protocol ecosystem through blockchain technology.

Project: NDCC

Listing date: 14th June

Key words: Defi Payment, Initial listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://nasdac-cryptocoin.com/

About:

The NASDAC Crypto Coin is a Full-Blown, Next Generation Crypto Coin with its own Dedicated Block Chain. NASDAC Coin is unique in multiple ways and this is fact is by specific design, not an accident. A complete "Four Square" Technical Architecture and Advanced Algorithmic Design Integration was developed by Intention and NOT by accident or a Joke. NASDAC Crypto Coin has been designed and specifically Built-For-Business! NASDAC Coin is without debate, Crypto Currency's First SUPER COIN.

Project: CC

Listing date: 14th June

Key words: SocialFi, NFT, Public Chain, listed on MEXC, Hoo, pancake, BSC

Official Website: https://cloudchat.cc

About:

CloudChat Token, a cryptographic social platform and digital pass circulation ecology based on blockchain technology, aims to provide underlying protocol support for anonymous mapping communication networks and cross-regional anonymous chats through the application of blockchain technology and the introduction of Web 3.0 protocols. Through profound knowledge and accumulation of the industry, as well as adherence to decentralized beliefs and liberalism, CC Token blockchain social platform will allow to lead an era of anonymous network with asset security and full freedom.

Project: KIKI

Listing date: 14th June

Key words: ERC20

Official Website: http://www.kiki.finance

About:

KiKi Finance is a multi-chain aggregated, open, decentralised staking platform. Users can enjoy high staking yield from selected staking projects in the form of $KIKI

Project: MERCE

Listing date: 15th June

Key words: Metaverse, Gamefi, Initial listing together with BitMart, BSC

Official Website: https://metamerce.org/

About:

First Metaverse entertainment city, utilizing blockchain technology for a truly secure experience.

Metamerce is an entertainment city in Metaverse where the business model of centralized block chain allows merchants to add their stores and enables crypto holders to securely pay with crypto currency. Metamerce also offers shopping, networking, professionally or on friendly basis and chatting domains. Metamerce also offers3D gaming for gaming enthusiasts at the moment, video games give the closest Metaverse experience available.

Project: GULF

Listing date: 15th June

Key words: Blockchain、Finance、Defi Payment, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://gulfofficial.com

About:

The GulfCoin is a BEP-20 coin. The white paper was released in January 2022.

The company behind GULF, GULF software and technology, is investing heavily in the expansion of its ecosystem. Its primary goal has always been to enable marginalized communities to embrace the digital revolution and improve their understanding of the digital realm.

Project: MLP

Listing date: 15th June

Key words: Defi, Listed on uniswap, ERC20

Official Website: https://myliquiditypartner.com/

About:

My Liquidity Partner is a program that utilizes your coins within the most performing liquidity pools, runs on Uniswap. With the advanced algorithms and experts, we are able to give our Liquidity Partners up to a 2.5% weekly return on the deposit.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - June 6th to June 12th, 2022

Name: COOPS

Weekly gain: 15340%

Official Website: https://coopsnft.io

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/coops/usdt/innovation

Name: 7PXS

Weekly gain: 6040%

Official Website: https://7pixels.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/7pxs/usdt/innovation

Name: SHIT

Weekly gain: 780%

Official Website: https://pieceofshit.wtf/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/shit/usdt/innovation

Name: JPEGVAULT

Official Website: https://www.jpegvault.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/jpegvault/usdt/usd

Name: M1VERSE

Weekly gain: 18%

Official Website: https://leisuremeta.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/m1verse/usdt/innovation

Name: SRCX

Weekly gain: 2120%

Official Website: https://www.sourceprotocol.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/srcx/usdt/innovation

Name: CTL

Weekly gain: 735%

Official Website: https://www.coution.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ctl/usdt/innovation

Name: HOP

Weekly gain: 153%

Official Website: https://app.hop.exchange/#/send?token=ETH

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hop/usdt/innovation

Name: HITOP

Weekly gain: 12%

Official Website: https://www.hitop.id/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hitop/usdt/innovation

Name: LNR

Official Website: https://lunar.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lnr/usdt/innovation

Name: MOVEZ

Weekly gain: 158%

Official Website: https://www.movez.me/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/movez/usdt/innovation

Name: BGC

Weekly gain: 74%

Official Website: https://begamingcoin.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bgc/usdt/innovation

Name: ITEM

Weekly gain: 2%

Official Website: https://itemverse.io/?ckattempt=1

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/item/usdt/innovation

Name: LEGO

Weekly gain: 42%

Official Website: https://www.legocoinlive.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lego/usdt/innovation





