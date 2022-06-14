The Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) and Healthware Group today announced a partnership to form a coalition convening thought leaders, policymakers, and professional and trade associations from across the European region to discuss and develop harmonised pathways for the recognition and scalability of digital therapeutics (DTx) at the local, national, and regional levels.

Developing this pan-European coalition will be a catalysing factor for the successful scaling of DTx therapies across countries. The first in-person meeting of the coalition will take place at Frontiers Health Global Conference this coming October in Milan, Italy. The coalition will focus on co-creating a vision for the future by analysing existing frameworks and infrastructure, sharing learnings, and developing recommendations to build an environment which ensures safe and effective DTx therapies can be accessible to patients regardless of where they live.

The partnership between Healthware and DTA is part of the Alliance's Resource Partner program, a best-in-class network of leading experts in the rapidly evolving DTx industry who collaborate with DTA members to develop resources to advance digital therapeutics to transform global healthcare. Through this relationship, Healthware will also support DTA's Europe Policy Task Group, which is focused on understanding and informing key aspects of the European policy landscape, including Health Technology Assessment frameworks, national funding, clinician engagement, and patient access and reimbursement pathways.

This announcement follows a longstanding collaboration between the two organisations, which began with DTA's European launch at the Frontiers Health Global Conference in 2017. The development of a pan-European coalition will deepen DTA's presence in the region and further its mission to broaden the understanding, adoption, and integration of clinically evaluated digital therapeutics into healthcare through education, advocacy, and cross-industry collaboration.

Healthware brings over a decade of experience and advocacy of digital health/digital therapeutics and an even longer history of developing digitally focused solutions for life sciences, payors and medical device companies. Healthware has also developed a corporate investment fund to support and invest in digital health companies and nurtures a vast digital health network and expertise. In the area of digital therapeutics specifically, Healthware Group supports both the research and development of DTx products as well as the go to market, access, system integration and adoption strategies in partnership with pharmaceutical companies, digital health and DTx companies and all ecosystem stakeholders.

"We have been partnering with Healthware since the inception of DTA and are thrilled to have their knowledge and expertise on board," shared Megan Coder, DTA Chief Policy Officer. "As we jointly develop this coalition, our aim is to enable full scale access to digital therapeutics throughout Europe to transform critical aspects of patient care."

Roberto Ascione, CEO of Healthware Group says, "My team at Healthware has been helping shape the digital health landscape in Europe for many years, through our work with Frontiers Health and in direct support of our clients. We are excited to deepen our partnership with DTA to help shape the European policy landscape and ensure DTx companies can scale. We are huge advocates for the positive impact digital therapeutics can have on patients and believe that these solutions can help fill care gaps, augment care delivery and most importantly support patients in novel ways."

Healthware and DTA look forward to building this coalition together and are seeking the active participation of key stakeholders across the region. Further announcements about the coalition and how to get involved will be rolling out soon.

Healthware Group

Healthware Group is a global health innovation and technology leader providing transformational advisory and technology services for commercial, medical, and R&D operations of life-sciences and digital health companies, combined with design and development of digital medicines and digital therapeutics products.

Proprietary software platforms, specialised media and educational assets as well as a corporate venturing arm, ensure accelerated product development, close integration within the innovation ecosystem, continuous pipeline development and superior market access capabilities.

Founded in Italy in 1997 by CEO and digital health pioneer Roberto Ascione, Healthware Group encompasses several vertical brands, including flagship commercial and medical communications agency Healthware International, media consultancy Healthware Engage, innovation consultancy Healthware Labs, and creative motion lab virtual hybrid events specialist SWM and the digital therapeutics R&D partner and product portfolio organisation, Healthware Therapeutics.

It also operates Healthware Ventures, the corporate investment arm that supports digital health start-ups with a focus on digital therapeutics and telehealth and is the co-host of the global leading digital health conference Frontiers Health.

Healthware has a team of 200+ professionals with main offices in Salerno, London, New York, Milan, Helsinki and, together with its joint venture partner Intouch Group, has a combined reach of 1,500+ people in over 15 offices in Europe, the US, and Asia.

Thanks to the Argon Global Healthcare acquisition, the group also runs the Healthware Global Network, one of the largest international networks of independent healthcare agencies covering 25 Countries worldwide.

Healthware Group is privately owned and backed by FITEC, a leading European VC fund focusing on technology.

For more information, please visit healthwaregroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Digital Therapeutics Alliance

The Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) is a global non-profit trade association of industry leaders and stakeholders with the mission of broadening the understanding, adoption, and integration of digital therapeutics into healthcare. DTA works to enable expanded access to high quality, evidence-based digital therapeutics for patients, clinicians, and payors to improve clinical and health economic outcomes. To learn more, please visit: www.dtxalliance.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

