Hazeltree, a leader in treasury and liquidity management technology for the alternative asset industry, announced today that it has appointed Sandy Weil as Chief Revenue Officer. Weil joins Hazeltree with 30+ years of experience in developing new businesses and new markets across different high-growth areas in financial services.

Weil reports directly to Hazeltree CEO Tushar Amin and will be responsible for driving Hazeltree's growth strategy across regions and product lines.

Most recently, he was a Senior Vice President at ION Trading. He managed the global cross-selling business across treasury and commodities and developed a significant and fast-growing market for the worldwide ION cloud business.

"I am beyond excited to have Sandy leading Hazeltree's go-to-market efforts," said Tushar Amin, CEO of Hazeltree. "Sandy's industry experience, market, and customer knowledge, combined with his drive to create value for our customers, is unsurpassed. I look forward to his important contributions to Hazeltree's next chapter of growth."

"Sandy's proven strengths with clients in the alternative asset management space, his technical and experience as a software business executive make him an ideal fit for Hazeltree's growing leadership team," said Doug Haynes, Executive Chairman, Hazeltree.

"I'm thrilled to join a growing fintech company and use my experience to take Hazeltree to the next level," said Weil. "I look forward to pursuing new opportunities for growth and bringing innovation and value to our customer base."

Prior to ION Trading, Weil was a Group Vice President at Oracle in the Financial Services Global Business Unit (FSGBU), responsible for solutions consulting, product strategy, and global marketing.

He was also the President and CEO of a small technology company called Proginet, which was sold for triple revenues to TIBCO Software Inc. in 2010. Weil previously served at Accenture, where he was a global market maker and helped to grow both the consulting and integration business. He was at the forefront of the development of the Accenture offshore application management and BPO business from 1999 to 2006.

Weil received a BA from Hobart College. He has also attended executive leadership programs at INSEAD, Harvard and NYU.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is a leader in treasury and liquidity management technology for the alternative asset management industry. Hazeltree's innovative cloud-based treasury and liquidity solutions deliver enhanced transparency, liquidity, risk mitigation, streamlined operations and increased IRR by optimizing counterparty interactions, credit facilities, margin requirements, and fees. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong.

