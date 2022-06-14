The leading cannabis company adds a nano-infused pre-roll to its award-winning product line

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - Bhang Inc. (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) ("Bhang" or the "Company"), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, is complementing its strong position in the cannabis edibles market with the launch of a new, innovative pre-roll offering.

The new Bhang High Roller Nano-infused Pre-Roll is a whole flower product combined with nano-THC that delivers a more effective, efficient, and consistent experience. Since 2010, the Company has focused on building a legacy around providing its customers with precise, consistent cannabis chocolate products, perfecting a recipe with Bhang's signature cannabis-free taste, and the best premium ingredients.

Bhang's High Roller Nano-infused Pre-Roll is ready to be sold in dispensaries.

The new infused pre-roll consists of hand-selected premium indoor flower combined with nano-THC coming in consistently at 50+% THC (20% more than your standard pre-roll), delivering a stronger and more enjoyable high.

Nano-THC means the THC particles themselves are smaller, meaning the High Roller Pre-Roll is infused with tiny molecules making the THC easier to absorb, facilitating almost instant onset.

"When it comes to the pre-roll category, we weren't just targeting market share and shelf-space opportunity - although infused pre-rolls are the second-best-selling pre-roll segment after hybrid/single-strain sales in the U.S., according to the latest data from Headset," says Jamie L. Pearson, President and CEO of Bhang. "The product we developed also had to live up to the legacy we've built over the past 12 years. The nano-infused process focuses on quality, consistency, and effectiveness, which makes the new product a perfect fit for our award-winning portfolio. Nano-THC is the future of cannabis products and consumers are asking more and more where it's available. We're paying close attention to state legislation and will expand accordingly when the time comes."

The Bhang High Roller nano-infused pre-roll is available in 1 gram format, delivering a 50+% THC dosage carefully rolled in unbleached natural brown papers.

The new product offering was mentioned in Bhang's recent Petalfast announcement and will be a significant part of the partnership kickoff, and is now ready to be sold in California dispensaries.

About Bhang

Bhang (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) is committed to making the fairly enjoyable ridiculously fun. For over a decade Bhang has delivered exceptional sensory experiences to consumers through its extensive portfolio of over 50 master-chef-created cannabis, CBD and terpene products including gourmet chocolates, pre-rolls, CBD isolate, and Hempsticks. Bhang's highly-awarded chocolates are among the top-selling edibles in 7 U.S. states and Canada. Bhang's CBD products are globally distributed and are known for being safe, efficacious and delicious. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com and purchase our high-quality CBD products at www.bhangcbd.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company; (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives; (iii) plans for expansion of the Company into new jurisdictions; and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; in particular, in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and hemp products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; the cannabis market is highly regulated and those regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities may change; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company's Listing Statement, dated July 9, 2019, and other filings on www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to any "U.S. Person" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTORS CONTACT:

J. Graham Simmonds

Executive Chairman of the Board

Bhang Inc.

(416) 843-2881

invest@bhangcorporation.com

