ThinkMarkets Expands its ThinkTrader App by Adding Web-Support

With the new release of ThinkTrader Web, ThinkMarkets offers a platform-agnostic solution capable to run on multiple devices and screens.

LONDON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning multi-asset brokerage ThinkMarkets is continuing to build up its proprietary trading software products with a brand new addition to their suite of trading solutions. After becoming one of the most innovative brokers on mobile with its award-winning app ThinkTrader, the broker is now launching a web-based solution to provide seamless trading experiences and extend the reach of its product offering.

ThinkTrader Web is available via Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge. The addition of a web-based platform ensures that the customers of ThinkMarkets can access their trading account from multiple devices and operating systems.

With over 125 technical indicators, 50 drawing tools, 20 chart types, and many more unique features, ThinkTrader Web is a notable addition to compliment the already rapidly growing userbase of ThinkMarkets.

Commenting on the news, the co-CEO of ThinkMarkets, Nauman Anees said: "Our mission has always been to provide our customers with all the necessary tools to achieve exceptional trading results. We started from mobile, aiming to bridge the gap between the small screen and a feature-rich platform. Today marks a new milestone along the road for ThinkTrader - as we commit to delivering a feature-rich web-trading experience with multi-screen support, easy-to-use interface exceptional security and reliability."

Uniquely positioned, ThinkMarkets has a rapidly growing userbase on mobile devices after over 10 years on the market. With the addition of a web-based version that supports multiple screens, ThinkMarkets and its app ThinkTrader aim to service the growing demands of more experienced customers that use advanced trading tools.

About ThinkMarkets:

ThinkMarkets is an innovative multi asset online trading firm allowing access to everything from Equities, Crypto, FX and more. By providing quick and easy access to a wide range of markets around the globe through our global geographic footprint we are removing the boundaries for investing and trading. The company employs the latest technology to provide the best pricing and execution speed and delivers superior service to traders throughout their trading journey. ThinkMarkets maintains competitive trading conditions including tight spreads, low to zero commissions and a range of account types tailored to the needs of specific clients. With headquarters in London and Melbourne, and hubs in Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Japan, ThinkMarkets provides global market access to individual and institutional investors all over the world.

