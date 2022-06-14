The acquisition introduces new product synergy across all stages of the validation lifecycle program

ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), has acquired Portugal-based 4Tune Engineering (4TE), a leader in manufacturing sciences and technologies (MS&T) that enable the world's most successful life sciences companies to model their risk management programs and improve process performance across the entire GMP lifecycle.

The acquisition was initiated when ValGenesis leadership saw the strategic product synergy for customers requiring a complete and more integrated platform across the validation lifecycle focusing on Pharma 4.0. The acquisition was completed on June 6th, 2022.

A pioneer of 100% paperless validation technology with 30 of the top 50 global life sciences companies using ValGenesis VLMS as the system of record for their validation programs, ValGenesis has steadily expanded its product vision beyond core validation into a holistic manufacturing intelligence platform. The acquisition of 4TE accelerates that vision. 4TE's advanced risk management platform (iRISK Platform), used by 10 of the top 30 global life science companies, enables comprehensive risk management in the product lifecycle. In addition, 4TE's continuous process verification software system (iSEE Platform) enables real-time Stage 3 monitoring for process validation and supports Annual Product Quality Reviews (APQR). ValGenesis Validation Lifecycle Management System (VLMS) remains the industry standard for Stage 2 validation.

The acquisition also provides ValGenesis a boosted presence in the European and LATAM markets and access to a driven, talented team. The Lisbon office of 4TE will continue to orchestrate the development and go-to-market plans of iRisk and iSee with bolstering support from ValGenesis.

"The future never looked brighter for ValGenesis and 4TE employees, partners, customers, and the entire life sciences industry. This acquisition advances our Validation 4.0 strategy. 4TE's product quality, individual talent, and passion for customers perfectly match ValGenesis' corporate culture. We look forward to Prof. Dr. José Menezes and 4TE's talented team joining ValGenesis, further cultivating a shared culture of innovation and driving even greater value for our customers." says Dr. Siva Samy, CEO of ValGenesis. "As Pharma 4.0 becomes a reality, we continue to expand our product roadmap beyond core validation, driven by strong business values and commitment to the life sciences," he stated.

The complementary functionality of their respective products ensures minimal product overlap. This presents minimal disruption and maximum upside for ValGenesis and 4TE customers. The combined offering is the most complete "validation lifecycle" platform on the market delivered by a single vendor. With a unified development team, a more robust roadmap, and an expanded services portfolio, ValGenesis is achieving its vision of becoming the de facto Validation 4.0 standard to lead life sciences companies in their journey toward Pharma 4.0.

Prof. Dr. José C. Menezes, Chairman, and founder of 4Tune Engineering, said, "We are excited to join ValGenesis. We share a similar vision about the challenges and solutions required by pharma, biopharma, and the new advanced medicinal therapeutic products, in terms of accelerated development and robust science- and risk-based approaches to better serve patients. Our integration into ValGenesis will provide our worldwide customers access to automated, systematic, and user-friendly tools for risk and validation lifecycle management programs to improve mission-critical business processes in the life science companies. Our unified company will also accelerate the development and innovation of future-ready solutions targeting advanced product portfolio management."

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

For information on the acquisition, visit: https://www.valgenesis.com/4TE

