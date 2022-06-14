Global placement agent Triago supported fundraising for General Fund II, which will deploy pre-seed through Series B investments to companies disrupting health tech, green tech and hard sciences

Good Growth Capital, a majority women- and minority-managed fund, has announced the completion of the oversubscribed third fund, Good Growth Capital General Fund II ("General Fund II"), with more than $100 million that will be deployed in Seed through Series B investments.

Triago acted as exclusive global placement agent for the fund.

"Triago is a supporter and a proponent of funds exactly like Good Growth Capital in today's marketplace their team possesses the disruptive spirit necessary to drive change and innovation in hard sciences, and their diverse makeup is what the future of investing looks like," said Triago Global CEO Matt Swain. "Working with Amy and Maureen and the entire Good Growth team, we saw critical factors that investors are seeking in our current investing environment and their value proposition was crystal clear."

General Fund II, similar to prior Good Growth Capital investment vehicles, will be dedicated to investing in data science, biomed tech, green tech, and other hard science industries. Good Growth Capital is the most active venture capital firm in the state of South Carolina; the firm also has a Boston office, and its network of experienced venture partners and advisors operate in multiple US cities to assist with deal flow and due diligence.

"Now having over $100 million to deploy allows us to put more money to work in businesses that will make a positive impact on the world," said Good Growth Capital Managing Partner and Founder Amy Salzhauer. "We could not be more excited about the future of Good Growth and our current and future portfolio companies."

Good Growth Capital closed its first General Fund in 2017, which is fully invested and today has returned over 35% of capital invested and is projected to earn top-decile returns over the life of the fund. In 2020, Good Growth Capital also closed its second fund, Infinite Corridor Fund I, which today is fully allocated and focused on pre-seed round deals and development capital.

"Good Growth is grateful for Triago believing in our team early on," said Maureen Stancik Boyce, PhD, Good Growth Capital Managing Partner and Founder. "Triago worked hard to make this a successful fundraise and introduce us to many established institutional investors who were increasing their allocation to impact investing including ESG, diverse founders and impact industries such as healthtech and greentech."

Managing Partners Carolyne LaSala; David Mendez; and John Osborne will round out the leadership team for this fund. Together, Good Growth Capital's five managing partners have collectively launched 18 business generating billions in return for relevant stakeholders. Their Venture Partners and Advisors have started another 30+ companies.

About Good Growth Capital

Good Growth Capital is a majority women and minority-managed early-stage venture capital firm with offices in Charleston, SC and Boston, MA, that funds transformative start-ups in sectors including health tech, green tech and data sciences. Good Growth Capital and its funds meet both ESG and UNSDG impact goals. Learn more about our strategy and our portfolio at our website: https://www.goodgrowthvc.com/

About Triago

With offices in New York, London, Paris and Dubai, Triago provides fundraising services, secondary transaction advisory, and strategic solutions for general partners and limited partners seeking to optimize success in the global private equity market. Founded in 1992 as one of the first private equity fund placement agents, Triago has completed over 180 fundraisings on five continents and has advised on the transfer of more than 3,500 private equity fund stakes on the secondary market on behalf of some 200 clients across the world. Triago has also undertaken over 50 strategic advisory mandates for general partners and limited partners looking to launch, boost or restructure PE fund operations. Triago's fastest growing sector in 2021 was direct single-deal advisory and co-investments. http://www.triago.com/

