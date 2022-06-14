Ribbon Communications Inc.: Ribbon and DSTNY Automate Support Microsoft's Operator Connect Accelerator

Enables service providers to rapidly deliver telecom services to Microsoft Teams

PLANO, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced its partnership with DSTNY Automate (previously Qunifi Limited), a global leader in Microsoft integration and API automation, for its Ribbon Connect services.

Ribbon Connect for Operator Connect leverages both Ribbon's market-leading Session Border Controller (SBC), call processing, centralized routing, and analytics capabilities and DSTNY Automate's API bridging and workflow automation technology.

Designed to support Microsoft's Operator Connect Accelerator, the turnkey solution allows service providers to engage with Ribbon for the integration tools, service offerings, and professional services that can jump-start their Microsoft Teams deployments. Ribbon is among a select group of certified Operator Connect Accelerator partners.

"We've previously delivered best-in-class Direct Routing as a Services capabilities for Microsoft Teams with DSTNY Automate and today's announcement extends our technology partnership," said Tony Scarfo, EVP and General Manager of Ribbon's Cloud & Edge Business Unit. "Together we enable telecom operators to dramatically accelerate their ability to deliver Teams telephony services."

"Ribbon's extensive experience in building and supporting many of the largest communications networks in the world and their strong relationships with tier one service providers makes them the ideal partner to help telecom operators capitalize on the opportunity to quickly deliver telecom services to Teams users worldwide," said Mark Herbert, DSTNY Automate's Co-Founder and Head of Partner Innovation. "Ribbon and DSTNY Automate share a common belief that service providers need carrier-grade automated tools to accelerate their integration with Microsoft Teams and similar cloud-based UC and contact center services - and that is exactly what Ribbon Connect for Operator Connect delivers."

The two organizations plan to offer similar solutions with other cloud communications providers.

