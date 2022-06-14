Foxit Software: Foxit Announces Google Workspace Application for eSignature

Foxit eSign Now Available to Streamline and Simplify Document Signing in Google Products

FREMONT, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced its Google Workspace application for Foxit eSign. The new app brings close integration of Foxit's eSignature solution into Google Workspace, providing users access to easy document completion and signing tools in the apps their teams are already using.

By integrating Foxit eSign into Google Workspace, users can streamline and maximize their efforts for document creation and signing, all within the same space. Document preparation, sending, receipt, and signature actions can all be completed and uploaded into Google Drive through the app. Additionally, Foxit eSign can now be used across apps in Google Suite like Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, and more. The Foxit eSign Google Workspace App will allow users to complete signed documents in a faster, more collaborative and efficient way.

Benefits of using the Foxit eSign Google Workspace application include:

The ability to sign documents or send documents for signature inside apps already being used

Easy drag and drop form fields and signature fields

The functionality of combining multiple documents into one envelope for signing

Single signer and multi-signer functionality for PDFs, Word Documents, and Google Docs

Collaboration with your team on document preparation and real-time edits

"Foxit is focused on ensuring our customers have unhindered access to Foxit eSign and its complete suite of tools that complement and enhance their workflows," said Mahender Bist, SVP of Foxit eSign at Foxit. "We are excited about the release of the Foxit eSign Google Workspace application and believe that it adds important functionality, speed, and simplification to the way our users are signing and completing digital documents."

Foxit eSign provides full, legally binding, and secure eSign workflow and makes it easy to create and sign digital contracts, agreements, and forms to expedite business in a digital world. With Foxit's electronic signature service now available within Foxit's flagship PDF Editor, today's workers can quickly and conveniently use a complete set of PDF editing tools, including form creation, redaction, page editing, and collaboration before sending and signing documents.

With Foxit's complete and powerful e-sign solution, users can:

Prepare documents, contracts, forms, templates, and more

Send documents from anywhere in seconds

Sign contracts and complete documents

Manage signed documents, workflows, and reports

Store completed signed documents

Maintain industry and HIPAA compliance

To learn more about Foxit eSign, please visit: https://www.foxit.com/esign-pdf/.

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has over 700 million users and has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.