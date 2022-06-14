Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hudson Reveals New Hudson Nonstop Store At Nashville International Airport



14.06.2022 / 14:00



Store Opening Highlights Hudson's Expansive Food & Beverage Portfolio In A Checkout-Free Environment Powered By Amazon East Rutherford, N.J., June 14, 2022 - Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, today announced that its first Southeast location for Hudson Nonstop, powered by Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, is officially open at Nashville International Airport (BNA). The signature Hudson Nonstop experience comes to life in just over 1,000 square feet of concession space - this time with a unique twist. Different from any other Hudson Nonstop store, Hudson Nonstop at BNA exclusively offers food and beverage products so that travelers can explore and discover Hudson's expansive grab and go portfolio. This includes everything from Hudson's proprietary brand, Traveler's Best, to a wide selection of food and beverage items that provide healthy offerings, local representation, and above all, convenience. "We are continuing to see strong momentum with the growth of our grab and go business," said Evan Schut, SVP of Food & Beverage of Hudson. "This new Hudson Nonstop format is designed to make it easier than ever for travelers to get the best food and beverage products, while still providing them with the same quick and frictionless experience that Hudson Nonstop is known for." Travelers ready to fuel up can enter Hudson Nonstop by swiping their credit card or hovering their palm over an Amazon One device. Amazon One is Amazon's palm recognition service - a fast, convenient, contactless way for people to use their palm to enter, identify, and pay. After browsing an assortment of snacks, sandwiches and salads, Nashville's most beloved staples like Goo Goo Clusters and Moon Pies, and Tennessee's own Jack Daniel's sauces, travelers are charged for the products they take after they leave the store. "We are pleased to introduce this exclusive offering in our program at Nashville International Airport," said Matt Jennings, Vice President of Fraport Tennessee. "With Hudson Nonstop's focus on food and drinks, traveler favorites are within easy reach - snacks, sandwiches, salads, food gifts and more. Travelers can satisfy their cravings and enjoy local offerings at the airport with a simple swipe of their credit card or hovering of their palm. It's the ultimate convenience and self-serve option for hungry fliers on the go." Since 2006, Hudson and its Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) Partners Nashville Nails by Na'Sah's Inc., Olympic Supply, Inc. d/b/a Onsite News, and U-Kno, Inc. have provided travelers visiting the iconic Music City with best-in-class shopping experiences - including Hudson's inaugural Evolve format and experiential Brookstone destination. The opening at BNA is a testament to the extraordinary success of the Hudson Nonstop concept, and further execution on Hudson's growth strategy of innovation driven by a deep understanding of travelers' needs combined with state-of-the-art technology. As the Traveler's Best Friend in the new world of travel and retail, Hudson continues to deliver convenient and digitally-powered store formats across its four pillars of travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free, and food and beverage. About Hudson Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler's Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. For further information, please contact: Hudson Media Contact

