Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to report that certain member of the Board of Directors, Senior Management, and Company employees have collectively purchased approximately 4.3 million shares of the Company in open-market transactions.

"As the Company takes on a new vertical in the electric vehicle space and continues to expand its operations and vision, I'd like to thank our investors, team members and board for their continued support. We look forward to continued success in bringing value to all of Datametrex," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Datametrex' mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

