Highlights

Property-wide geophysical survey is set to commence: Crew and equipment have been mobilised to the property to conduct a heli-borne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey.





Crew and equipment have been mobilised to the property to conduct a heli-borne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey. High-resolution geophysical data to assist with target generation: Results will be used to refine and prioritise follow-up geological and geochemical surveys and possible drilling later this year.





Results will be used to refine and prioritise follow-up geological and geochemical surveys and possible drilling later this year. Drill planning in progress: All new data from the recently competed Buck Main drill program has been interpreted and included into the refined geological model. Targets within and peripheral to the Buck Main system are currently being ranked and prioritised.

Sharyn Alexander, Sun Summit's President, stated:

"The start of this year's property-wide exploration program is a very exciting time for us. Based on encouraging results from last year's extensive drilling and field work, we decided it was paramount to focus on investigating the broader mineral potential and prospectivity of the entire property. As such, the objective of this extensive survey is to obtain important geophysical data from across the property to identify zones where geochemical, geological, and geophysical anomalies are coincidental. This additional data is anticipated to help focus follow-up work and generate new drill targets outside of the Buck Main zone.

"The Buck Property is surrounded by current and past-producing mines as well as numerous advanced-staged development projects1. Although the Buck Main target area is the current focus, we strongly believe in the project's potential to host multiple deposit-types. Our immediate goal therefore is to define and prioritise additional prospective drill targets to complement our ongoing systematic drill programs at Buck Main."

Geophysical Survey

Sun Summit has contracted Geotech Ltd. to carry out a helicopter-borne VTEM geophysical survey across the Buck property. The over 1,800-line kilometre survey will be conducted on east-west oriented lines spaced 200 metres apart. The VTEM system is proprietary to Geotech and is used to map the apparent resistivity (or electrical conductivity) and the magnetic signature of bedrock underlying a survey area. This data can be used to map geologic structures, lithologies and alteration zones potentially related to hydrothermal fluids in areas buried by post-mineralization cover such as glacial till and soils. This type of survey has been successfully utilized in similar geologic environments to explore for porphyry- and epithermal-related mineralization.

Central to the 33,000 hectare Buck Property is an approximately 24 kilometre long, northwest-trending, fault-bound belt of Late Cretaceous Kasalka Group volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks, host to epithermal-related mineralization at Buck Main. Kasalka Group volcanic rocks also host bulk-tonnage epithermal-related mineralization at the Blackwater and Capoose gold-silver development projects of Artemis Gold Inc. (Angen et al., 2018)2. These rocks are poorly exposed across the Buck Property due to widespread post-mineralization cover, therefore the high-resolution VTEM data will provide critical insight into the prospectivity of the underlying bedrock and help focus future ground-based surveys.

The initial focus will be to investigate the apparent resistivity signature of the Buck Main epithermal-related system and to look for comparable signatures across the entire property. These potential anomalies, together with other signatures interpreted to be possibly related to additional mineralization styles, will be ranked and prioritised. Follow-up geological and geochemical surveys will commence shortly after completion of the VTEM survey.

References

Angen, J.J., Hart, C.J.R., Kim, R.S., and Rahimi, M. (2018): Geology and Mineral Potential of the TREK Area, Northern Interior Plateau, Central British Columbia, Parts of 1:250,000 NTS Sheets 093B, C, F and G; Geoscience BC Report 2018-12, MDRU Publication 411.175 p.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been approved by Sun Summit's Senior Advisor, Robert D. Willis, P. Eng., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has also verified any data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying the technical information in this news release.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory the Buck Property is located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations as the project continues.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals is an exploration company focused on expanding its epithermal gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship 100% controlled Buck Property located in north-central British Columbia near the town of Houston in central B.C.

The Company is exploring multiple high priority targets through systematic exploration campaigns with excellent developed infrastructure and year-round drilling access. The Buck Property has high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold, silver, and zinc potential and is located in an established mining region that includes many former operating mines and current exploration projects.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

1 Resources and reserves at such mines are not evidence of resources existing at Buck

2 Mineralization at such projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Buck

