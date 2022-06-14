AMERICREW INC.: AmeriCrew Inc. Announces Record Revenue In May

DUMONT, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / AmeriCrew Inc. (OTC PINK:ACRU) ("AmeriCrew"), a national infrastructure company focused on training and employing our nation's military and veteran workforce, today announced that due to expansion in its Fiber Division, monthly revenues surpassed $1,300,000 for the first time in May.

"As expected, our Fiber Division kicked off its multi-year assignment with Mainstream Fiber Networks adding to our growth in May," noted P. Kelley Dunne, CEO of AmeriCrew.

Mr. Dunne added, "In addition, our wireless division continues to grow as our carriers continue to upgrade their infrastructure."

Brian Weis, COO of AmeriCrew stated, "We are excited to see our operational plan coming together."

Mr. Weis added, "We expect to continue at our current Revenue pace throughout 2022 and beyond."

About AmeriCrew, Inc.

AmeriCrew provides specialty contracting services to market participants in the telecom and clean energy industries throughout the United States. The majority of our workforce is staffed through a unique in-house training program through which we hire and train military veterans.

To learn more, visit www.AmeriCrew.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding AmeriCrew's planned revenues pace. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks arising from economic issues including the onset of a recession, the adverse impacts of increased inflation rates and the Federal Reserve's policy of increasing interest rates in response, supply chain disruptions and consequent limitations on our ability to obtain raw materials as well as similar problems with our independent contractors, vendors and other collaborators, our ability to recruit new employees, potential delays or setbacks in the performance of our contractual obligations, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including new variants on the national economy, our inability to raise sufficient capital to sustain our operations and further our business goals as and when needed, the condition of the capital markets and opportunities for microcap companies, and our lack of an operating history as a combined company following our August 2021 reverse merger transaction. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT:

Ross DiMaggio, CFO

rdimaggio@americrew.com

609.433.6711

SOURCE: AMERICREW INC.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/704935/AmeriCrew-Inc-Announces-Record-Revenue-In-May