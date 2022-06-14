Ecommerce services company earns national recognition for Work-Life Flexibility

Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, today announced it has earned 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence recognition for Work-Life Flexibility. Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback.

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture. The Work-Life Flexibility Award recognizes organizations that have built a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance.

"Even before the pandemic radically changed the way work is conducted in this country, Digital River has always put a high-priority on work-life balance," said Digital River CEO Adam Coyle. "We believe our employees know how, when and where they are most productive. Becoming a fully remote workforce in 2020 taught us new ways to collaborate, and in many ways, enhanced our ability to be productive across multiple time zones. Our company values reflect our commitment to each other, including a commitment to transparency, collaboration, and our own uniqueness as human beings; all of which allow us to be exceptional together."

"Creating an exceptional workplace culture, including work-life balance, has never been a 'one-and-done' concept at Digital River," added Becky Garroch, vice president of people and places at Digital River. "This is on-going work, where we continue to listen to our employees and work together to build a culture that allows people to thrive both in their professional and personal lives."

Top Workplaces awards are based on a research-backed, 24-item employee engagement survey.

"Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and impressive performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About Digital River

With more than 25 years' experience, Digital River has mastered global commerce. An industry disrupter from the start, our Global Seller Services simplify global commerce expansion, enabling companies of all sizes to grow their revenue in 240+ markets worldwide. Global Seller Services combines payments, tax, fraud, compliance and logistics into a single integrated and flexible API based solution helping brands increase conversions, turning browsers into buyers across the world or around the corner. We are the chosen partner of thousands of brands across the Americas, Europe and Asia. Digital River is global commerce simplified.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit DigitalRiver.com.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

Culture Excellence Award Descriptions

Leadership

The Leadership Top Workplaces award will celebrate organizations whose leaders inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company. These leaders understand the needs of customers which front-line employees hear every day.

Innovation

The Innovation Top Workplaces award will celebrate organizations who have embedded innovation into their culture and create an environment where new ideas come from all employees.

Compensation Benefits

The Compensation Benefits Top Workplaces awards celebrates the organizations who provide employees not only with material rewards but also with appreciation for their work.

Work-Life Flexibility

The Work-Life Flexibility Top Workplaces award celebrates the organizations who provide options to their employees in how and where they work, as well as having managers who care for their employees' concerns.

Purpose Values

The Purpose Values Top Workplaces award celebrates organizations who have both embedded their mission and values into their culture and are efficient in their work to bring it into reality.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005353/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kim Insley

Strategic Marketing Manager

Digital River

+1 763.442.0795

publicrelations@digitalriver.com