Erfolgreicher Vorlauf einer Wirksamkeitsstudie bei refraktärer (medikamentenresistenter) Epilepsie!
CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc.: CarbonMeta Technologies Begins Microwave Catalysis Assessment Project with Global Multi-Energy Provider

WOODINVILLE, WA and OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI) today announces that CarbonMeta Research Ltd. has begun working with a global multi-energy provider based in Europe to assess the feasibility of processing mixed plastic waste into clean hydrogen fuel and value-added carbon products using microwave catalysis on a large commercial scale.

"This project is a critical step toward the commercialization of waste plastic microwave catalysis and productization processes for manufacturing hydrogen, graphite, graphene and carbon nanotube products," said Lloyd Spencer, chairman and CEO of CarbonMeta. "We are excited to work with a global multi-energy provider that is focused on evolving toward a decarbonization energy model and becoming a net zero emissions company by 2050."

The companies' microwave catalysis assessment project will investigate combinations of mixed waste plastic, provide an analysis of the resulting gas and solid products that are produced by each combination, and propose solutions for processing tons of mixed plastic waste daily based on microwave catalysis technologies that CarbonMeta licensed from Oxford University Innovation.

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI) is a resource reclamation company that will process organic wastes and generate economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products. CarbonMeta' s includes plastic and construction waste upcycling to help address the world's pollution and climate crises. The company is based in Woodinville, Washington, and has several subsidiaries, each with its own focus on high-value solutions for environmental sustainability.

For more information about CarbonMeta Technologies and its subsidiaries, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The ability of the Company to complete and file its Fiscal Year 2016 annual report on Form 10K relies on third parties to complete their activities. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies, including without limitation, other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mark Duiker
CarbonMeta Technologies Investor Relations
(844) 698-3777, option 3
Investor@CarbonMetaTech.com

SOURCE: CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704989/CarbonMeta-Technologies-COWI-Begins-Microwave-Catalysis-Assessment-Project-with-Global-Multi-Energy-Provider

