Ubiquitech Software Corp.: CannazALL Offers all Shareholders and Existing Customers a Free One Year Choice Membership and 40% Off All Products Sitewide

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL, is pleased to offer all shareholders and existing customers a free one-year Choice Membership, a $49 value, and 40% off all CannazALL CBD products for one year. This offer is also good for all friends and family.

CannazALL Choice Membership

Choice Membership at CannazALL offers our customers the best deal in the industry and it was created to allow more customers to purchase and use more quality CannazALL CBD products at the lowest cost possible. A Choice Membership includes:

40% off sitewide for one year

Over 35 new CannazALL products

Earned rewards for free products

No monthly minimums

Nothing ever auto shipped

Free Gummies with every order

Always free shipping

Regular Price Only $49 Per Year

Choice Membership is only $49 per year on the website at www.cannazall.com but the Company is happy to extend a first year free Choice Membership to all shareholders, existing customers and their family and friends. The Company wants as many people as possible enjoying a free Choice Membership and experiencing better physical and mental well-being through the regular use of its original Colorado grown and formulated CBD products.

New CannazALL Products

As mentioned in the Companies news from 6.9.2022 the new CannazALL product line consists of new CBD Tinctures, Gummies, Delta-8, SoftGels, Topicals, and Pet products. Each product is third party tested and the Certificate of Analysis is available when each product is viewed. In addition, all orders ship same day via Priority Mail with tracking provided.

CEO James Ballas said "We believe our Choice Membership will be extremely popular with regular users of our Cannazall CBD products because you are able to get 40% off your purchases for an entire year. No waiting for coupon codes or holiday sales, just the best deal possible twenty-four hours a day for a whole year. In addition to that we always include a free Gummy sample with every order, so it's great for new customers too. We invite shareholders and customers to get their free Choice Membership and to pass this offer along to friends and family. It's just a small way that we can show our appreciation for all. Thanks!"

To get a free Choice Membership for 40% off on all CannazALL CBD products following the instructions below:

Login at: https://cannazall.com/cannazall-choice-membership/ Add Choice Membership to your Cart Use Code: FREE40 (The $49 annual membership fee will be reduced to zero)

Once you get your free Choice Membership you can start shopping and your Cart totals will automatically be reduced by 40% on every purchase for one year. Enjoy!

We encourage shareholders to visit our official Twitter account for regular updates on the Company, its CannazALL product line, and other news: www.twitter.com/CorporateUbqu

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannzALL.com seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannzALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL

CannazALL CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, Topicals, and Pet Products @ www.Cannazall.com

Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact / Investor relations

IR@UbiquitechSoftwareCorp.com

SOURCE: Ubiquitech Software Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705027/CannazALLTM-Offers-all-Shareholders-and-Existing-Customers-a-Free-One-Year-Choice-Membership-and-40-Off-All-Products-Sitewide