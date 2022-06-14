Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Centralized Control of Assisted Listening Audio Devices via One Communication Platform

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,363,379 to support the integration of its platforms including the G2 Communicator; bell, paging, and intercom solutions, as well as the G2 Link classroom audio amplifier end-points.

Galaxy offers a diversified portfolio of technology products for the next generation of students and educators. The G2 Communicator controls communication throughout schools and monitors every product, including bell, paging, and intercom solutions and emergency communication. G2 Link is a Classroom Audio System that enhances teacher communication and student engagement in the classroom and throughout the school community.

The patent describes audio/visual systems that utilize assistive listening devices, which enables central control of the endpoints on the display of the assistive listening device itself. The patent covers the family of G2 products available now, products in development, as well as future products integrating the technology.

"Pursuing and obtaining effective intellectual property protection for our G2 platforms encompassing the fundamental IP underlying key technology, processes and devices is a critical part of our growth strategy," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy. "We are pleased with the progress we are making in this area as we expand our issued patent portfolio and continue to file new patent applications for our technologies."

The addition of the patent increases Galaxy's portfolio to 2 patents issued and 3 others pending issuance.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation ( OTCQB:GAXY ) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition.

