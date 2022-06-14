Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS INC. (OTC Pink: GESI) (the "Company or GESI") is pleased to announce that EuroGas Inc, whose assets are 80% owned by GESI, has filed criminal charges against Robert Schmid, Schmid Industrieholding GmbH (SIH) (https://int.baumit.com/company/schmid-industrieholding) , Baumit Beteiligungen GmbH (Baumit), Eurofillers GmbH and Eurotalc.

At the same time, criminal charges were also filed in this regard against numerous other Austrian and Slovak incriminated parties suspected of corruption, forming an organized criminal organization with other suspected individuals for relevant actions against EuroGas. EuroGas has asked the Prosecutor General's Office of the Slovak Republic for a review of these allegations following the presentation of an extensive report.

Furthermore, EuroGas has asked its US law firm Baker McKenzie to coordinate with the Slovak Attorney General's Office the investigation against Robert Schmid and his companies Schmid Industrieholding (SIH) (https://int.baumit.com/company/schmid-industrieholding), Baumit, Eurofillers and Eurotalc as well as the investigations into all the other accused parties on behalf of the US public company EuroGas Inc. and General European Strategic Investments Inc. (GESI), in conjunction with the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC, to coordinate and support the investigations. Following the outcome of these investigations, EuroGas and GESI plan to initiate legal proceedings with US Courts as well.

"With the legal process having finally started, we believe that the tribunals will expose and lay bare the historical facts by way of a thorough discovery of the wrongdoings of the Schmid Group Companies against EuroGas and by financial association GESI. Justice will eventually be rendered," stated Wolfgang Rauball, CEO of GESI.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

Contacts:

Robert Seguin, V.P., Investor Relations

General European Strategic Investments Inc.

Robert.Seguin@gesi-usa.com



Dr. Kathrin Hornbanger,

Baker McKenzie, Vienna, Austria Office

Kathrin.hornbanger@bakermckenzie.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127675