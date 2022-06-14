GaN Systems & TSMC Showcase Latest Power Electronics Advances at 2022 TSMC Technology Symposium

Strength of TSMC & GaN Systems collaboration leads to High-Performance and High Reliability in Consumer, Data Center and Automotive Markets

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, will showcase the latest in GaN power electronics innovation at the TSMC's 2022 North America Technology Symposium and Innovation Zone at the Santa Clara Convention Center on June 16th, 2022.

As a chosen partner selected by TSMC, GaN Systems will showcase its latest innovations across consumer, data center, industrial and automotive markets. Additionally, a GaN Systems charging station will invite attendees to charge their phones, tablets, and laptops and gain real-world experience with fast-charge GaN AC/DC chargers. GaN Systems CEO, Jim Witham, provides his perspective on the power market with a presentation titled "Transforming the World with Smaller, More Efficient, More Reliable, Cost-Effective Power Electronics," highlighting the long-standing GaN Systems and TSMC partnership.

"GaN power semiconductors are becoming the transistor technology of choice in many major markets," said Stephen Coates, General Manager of GaN Systems Asia. "Our ongoing collaboration with TSMC is reinforced by our joint commitment to innovate and push GaN technology to higher performance continuously. In partnership with TSMC, we have brought the promise of gallium nitride from concept to high volume production and experiencing the greatness of GaN in the power market."

As an industry-leading visionary, GaN Systems has transformed the power electronics world by enabling the design of smaller, lower-cost, more efficient power systems that are free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. Power engineers are now creating the unimaginable, and C-Suite leaders are positively changing their Income Statements with GaN power semiconductors.

GaN Systems' long-standing partnership with TSMC, its primary and long-time foundry partner, has enabled global industry leaders to confidently adopt GaN (gallium nitride) in the most conservative, high-reliability markets, including Data Centers, Motor Drives, Automotive, and HiRel (space and avionics). The GaN Systems Taiwan campus is walking distance from TSMC in the Hsinchu Science Park and has enabled constant collaboration between the two companies.

"We are truly honored to be among the select TSMC customers invited to participate in TSMC's Technology Symposium Innovation Zone," said Jim Witham, CEO GaN Systems. "For over a decade, our partnership with TSMC has supported our strategy to deliver the most extensive and highest performance power semiconductors. Together, TSMC and GaN Systems will continue to fuel new products of importance in our increasingly electrified world."

