OIF experts to present project updates, discuss overcoming implementation challenges through interoperability and open optical networking and disaggregation at NGON DCI World 2022 being held in Barcelona, Spain June 21-23, 2022.

Speakers will give an overview of OIF's 400ZR work, including results from a recent interoperability demonstration, co-packaging, Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS), common electrical interfaces (112G and 224G) and Transport Software Defined Networking (SDN) Application Program Interface (API).

Panels:

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 1:30pm-3:00pm CEST

OIF Pre-Conference Workshop OIF Project Updates

Speakers: Dave Brown, OIF Director of Communications, Nokia; Karl Gass, OIF Physical Link Layer Working Group Optical Vice Chair

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 9:40am-10:20am CEST

Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation A Requirement?

Moderator: Ian Redpath, Practice Leader, Omdia

Panelist: Dave Brown, OIF Director of Communications, Nokia

