SellersFunding Strengthens Bench of Credit Expertise, VP of Credit Abhi Chakraborty Scales Asset-Based Lending Initiatives

Rapidly growing fintech has doubled its credit team and size of transactions in 24 months

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / SellersFunding , a leading fintech provider for ecommerce sellers, is expanding its Asset-Based Lending offerings under the guidance of the newly appointed Vice President of Credit Abhi Chakraborty.

Since inception in 2017, SellersFunding has grown to amass over 45,000 registered users across the globe, and to date, with the help of its suite of long-term, non-dilutive financial solutions, clients' gross sales have exceeded $10 billion. The company is introducing new Asset-Based Lending offerings to better meet its clients' demands for increased cash flow.

Chakraborty joined the team to support the growth of the credit department. He oversees all functions performed by the credit team, including underwriting and funding loans, leveraging new technology to automate the credit decision function, and identifying opportunities to increase transaction volume. Chakraborty is responsible for developing and growing the Asset-Based Lending department with SellersFunding.

"Our people are our greatest investment. I look forward to breaking even more boundaries with Abhi and the credit team," said CEO Ricardo Pero. "Abhi joined at a perfect time, bringing vast expertise in analytical, quantitative and qualitative assessment, pipeline sourcing, and data synthesizing to our credit department."

"The credit team drives significant traction for SellersFunding and its clients, offering entrepreneurs necessary capital to scale their businesses," said Chakraborty. "I am eager to scale our operations and endeavor to provide creative financing solutions to grow our global footprint."

Bringing more than 10 years of experience, Chakraborty has worked across the investment banking (M&A), venture capital, real estate financing, and fintech startup industries. Throughout his career, Chakraborty has collaborated with industry leaders and been involved with the closing of $1.2B+ in transactions. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and a Masters in Accounting and is an International Baccalaureate Degree holder.

More about SellersFunding:

SellersFunding is a global financial technology company on a mission to empower growth for ecommerce sellers. The SellersFunding digital platform delivers a suite of financial solutions that streamlines global commerce across marketplaces including working capital, cross-border cash management, and business valuation. For more information, visit www.sellersfunding.com .

Media Contact:

Heather Valle

heather@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: SellersFunding

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/704704/SellersFunding-Strengthens-Bench-of-Credit-Expertise-VP-of-Credit-Abhi-Chakraborty-Scales-Asset-Based-Lending-Initiatives