Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - Richer Lives Press has released its new book 'Financial Dominance - Your Battle Plan for A Richer Life,' that shares its sustainable spending plan for the military community, written by US-based Certified Financial Planner and author Frank A. Molinar. The book talks about financial planning and debt management and how to build a healthy and fluid money management plan for the military community in particular. In addition, the author identifies the first edition as the 'Military and Veteran Edition' for its specific emphasis on the financial security of the current serving and veteran military community.

The book discusses the principles of money management and various aspects of a healthy spending plan in a language that can be easily understood by the service members and the veterans. The author depicts the principles with the help of a monthly spending plan worksheet, more efficient spending ideas, spending plan allowances worksheet, etc., in order to help them enjoy the wealth, prosperity, and freedom they have dedicated their lives to defend and protect. At the end of every chapter there are full color visual note illustrations through a combination of graphic cartoons that highlight the most important aspects of the segment of the reader's battle plan.

"This subject is too important and far-reaching to be dry or boring. This is financial education at its best, designed to help everyone move in the direction of their true potential, including you. It's not a game plan; it's a battle plan. Because this ain't a game, and you don't want to lose this fight," says Frank A. Molinar.

Richer Lives Press hints at multiple upcoming editions focusing on different demographics and professionals in society. Some of the targeted audiences include young adults, married couples, and small business owners, among others. Its mission is for the content of the book to change the financial metabolism of the readers, and it will also change the way people think about money. The book follows the method of explaining the principles with case studies and personal experiences to make the engagement with the readers straightforward.

"This battle plan simplifies and prioritizes your tasks, so you know exactly what to do, when to do it, why you're doing it, how to get it done, and even how long it'll take to fast track you towards your true potential. Stop living on the edge of financial ruin and just get by. It's time to build a bigger life," Molinar added.

Frank A. Molinar is a Certified Financial Planner, Author, Public Speaker, and a Financial Counselor with over 30 years of professional experience. He's also trained thousands as a consultant for the Department of Defense, the AZ Attorney General's Office, the AZ Department of Veteran Services, and multiple Veteran Service Organizations.

