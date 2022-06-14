Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to report that Zambian-Congo Copperbelt expert, Dr. Simon Dorling, has agreed to accept and maintain an engagement with the Company. Simon has reviewed the data and results obtained by Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration ("Rio Tinto") on Midnight Sun's Solwezi Licences in Zambia and integrated this information with the data created by Midnight Sun and previous operators as well as incorporating recent research in the region to build a comprehensive database and inclusive interpretation of the structural-geological settings for mineralisation for future targeting.

Dr. Dorling's work has generated several new targets and justification to revisit existing prospects on the licences, including the proposal of structural corridors controlling mineralization around both the Mitu discovery area as well as hole MDD-17-15 on the Mitu Trend which measured 4.23% CuEq over 11.6 metres (see the Company's news release dated July 4, 2017). These corridors suggest a fault-control on mineralisation through re-mobilisation into late northeast-trending faults which leave these mineralized areas open along strike.

"I am very pleased that Dr. Dorling has agreed to work with us. He already has a high degree of familiarity with the Solwezi Licences and is an expert in this region," commented Al Fabbro, President & CEO. "Dr. Dorling's integration of the newly collected information, particularly the geochemical and geophysical surveys, into our existing exploration data has formed the basis of a very compelling exploration campaign for Midnight Sun to undertake once we formally receive control of the licences from Rio Tinto. We are well funded and well situated to capitalize on this opportunity, as well as others that may arise from our work in the region."

Rio Tinto's exploration drilling was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and, ultimately, did not achieve the amount of work expected. Rio Tinto generated highly valuable data sets for the project and its future exploration, but, in the Company's view, did not capitalise on the newly collected information. Rio Tinto's drilling completed on the 22 Zone, Dumbwa, and the Mitu Trend have been incorporated into the Company's database and evaluation study ahead of the 2022 work program and drill targets are refined in preparation of Midnight Sun's return to the field, which is anticipated to be in August 2022 and include 4,000-5,000 metres of drilling.

Newly Identified Target - "Crunch Zone"

One of Dr. Dorling's immediate findings, based on a structural interpretation of new high-quality airborne magnetic data, is the identification of a previously undocumented "high strain" structural zone running between the edges of the Kazhiba Dome in the northwest and the Solwezi Dome in the southeast where the Roan strata have heavily been compressed and faulted and abruptly terminate along faults against the basement domes. This wedged fan of tight geological folds and faults links to the orientations and structures documented in the dome underlying First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine (~10 kilometres away) through a succession of sedimentary host rocks. The hypothesis is that the highly folded and possibly faulted strata could provide pathways and traps for concentrating copper-bearing fluids running between these three domes.

Qualified Person : Richard Mazur, P.Geo., a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data and contents of this release.

