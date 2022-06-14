Transparency Market Research: Paper Straws Market is estimated to Develop at a CAGR of 6.8% during the Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

The global food service business is estimated to be fuelled by an increase in the number of food outlets, which is likely to drive paper straw demand.

Paper straw sales are expanding as a result of growing popularity of ordering food online and a rising requirement for paper straws in hospitals for the intake of liquid medications.

ALBANY, N.Y., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of the global paper straws market stood at US$ 2.1 Mn in 2021. The global market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2028. The global paper straws market is anticipated to cross the valuation of US$ 5.2 Bn by 2028. Single-use plastic solutions are being phased out of the packaging industry's product line. Tetra packs are even being used to replace the complimentary straws. Eco-friendly straws market future looks bright with the increasing adoption of paper straws.

Due to the better production capacities, the paper straws market is expected to rise significantly in the future years. In order to improve their manufacturing capacities, producers may employ manual machines instead of handcrafted bamboo straws. Furthermore, customizing bamboo straw semi-automatic machines is predicted to help producers increase their total production capacity. Paper straws are also manufactured at a slower rate than plastic straws. A standard paper straw machine can produce 200-300 straws each minute. Manufacturers must improve their manufacturing skills by employing manual or semi-automatic straw machines in order to grow their market share in the eco-friendly straw industry.

Key Findings of Market Report

Some of the best paper straw manufacturers & suppliers are becoming more aware of their business's obligations and, as a result, are striving toward supplying environmentally friendly packaging and flatware solutions to consumers. Brand owners, manufacturers, and retailers are all introducing recyclable, reusable, or biodegradable packaging options, which are likely to emerge as paper straws market trends.

Based on sales channel, the manufacturer's category is likely to lead in the forthcoming years. The manufacturer's category in the global paper straws market is estimated to generate an incremental opportunity of US$ 1.9 billion . In the global market, the e-retail category is expected to rise at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

. In the global market, the e-retail category is expected to rise at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The virgin Kraft paper category was worth US$ 1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to develop at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2028. The virgin Kraft paper category is predicted to dominate the market in terms of market share. T this category is estimated to offer a US$ 2.6 billion incremental potential. By 2028, the recycled paper industry is expected to expand 2.2 times its present value.

Global Paper Straws Market: Growth Drivers

In terms of CAGR, the printed paper straw category is likely to reign supreme in the next years. The non-printed paper straw category of the global paper straws market is estimated to provide a potential of US$ 2.1 billion during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Drinking straws are useful for allowing individuals to relish their cold beverages. Paper straws are a safe as well as environmentally friendly way to offer beverages. Their unprinted straws are composed of food-grade paper that has been tested and approved for food safety in the US, China , and Europe by top food safety organizations such as the FDA. These factors are likely to increase drinking paper straw market size in the years to come.

Global Paper Straws Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

MPM Marketing Services Pty Ltd

Hoffmaster Group Inc. (Aardvark)

GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd

Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics Co., Ltd

Transcend Packaging Ltd., PT.

Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd.

Global Paper Straws Market: Segmentation

Product

Printed Paper Straw

Non-printed Paper Straw

Material

Virgin Kraft Paper

Recycled Paper

Straw Length

<7 cm

7 - 10 cm

10 - 15 cm

>15 cm

Sales Channel

Manufacturers

Distributers

Retailers

E-Retail

End Use

Foodservice

Institutional

Household

