Erfolgreicher Vorlauf einer Wirksamkeitsstudie bei refraktärer (medikamentenresistenter) Epilepsie!
WKN: 132962 ISIN: EE3100003443 Ticker-Symbol: UG4 
Stuttgart
14.06.22
16:00 Uhr
0,794 Euro
+0,004
+0,51 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIGON PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIGON PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.06.2022 | 15:41
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flushing the orderbook of Trigon Property Development shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-06-14 15:30 CEST --


Trigon Property Development decided at the shareholders meeting held on June 1,
2022 to pay dividends in the amount of 0.13 euros per share. The shareholders'
list will be closed for payments on June 16, 2022, therefore the ex-date is
June 15, 2022. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to
dividends. Payout amount exceeds 10% of the closing price on June 14, 2022. 

Proceeding from the above and according to INET Nordic Market Model Document
Nasdaq Tallinn decided to flush TPD1T orderbook after the end of trading on
June 14, 2022. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
