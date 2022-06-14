Flushing the orderbook of Trigon Property Development shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-06-14 15:30 CEST -- Trigon Property Development decided at the shareholders meeting held on June 1, 2022 to pay dividends in the amount of 0.13 euros per share. The shareholders' list will be closed for payments on June 16, 2022, therefore the ex-date is June 15, 2022. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends. Payout amount exceeds 10% of the closing price on June 14, 2022. Proceeding from the above and according to INET Nordic Market Model Document Nasdaq Tallinn decided to flush TPD1T orderbook after the end of trading on June 14, 2022. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.