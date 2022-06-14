CeCors, Inc.: PsyKey Inc. Introduces Its Premium Functional Mushroom Infused Coffee Line to the $8 Billion Dollar Functional Mushroom Market, Through the Launch of Its New E-Commerce Website

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors", "PsyKey" or the "Company") is excited to announce it has completed the final production of its premium functional mushroom-infused coffee line and will launch its highly anticipated products in tandem with its new website and integrated e-commerce platform. The launch of the website will occur on Monday, June 20th, 2022.

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global functional mushroom market generated $7.98 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $19.33 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.

PsyKey has been working to establish four functional mushroom-infused coffees, which have been curated by combining 100% fair trade organic Arabica coffee beans with the full dried and ground fruiting body of adaptogenic, immune-boosting functional mushrooms that are both nutrient and antioxidant-rich. These mushroom varieties include Lions Mane, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Reishi, Cordyceps, and Maitake. The development of proprietary formulations and sourcing of premium quality bulk mushrooms for our products has been completed in partnership with MycoVita and renowned mycologist Dr. Omon Isikhuemhen. The four functional formulations that have been developed include, "MIND & MEMORY", "IMMUNE & DEFEND", "CALM & RELAXED", AND "REISHI GANO GOOD". Each functional coffee will be available to consumers in convenient single-serve coffee pods.

In conjunction with the completion of production, the Company will launch its new evolutionary website and direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform. During the development and production stages, the Company identified and engaged numerous distribution channels and potential key partnerships to support sales and build brand awareness. Initial product offerings will be available via the Company's e-commerce website, with additional distribution announcements soon to come.

"This has been an incredible journey from concept to commercialization. We can stand behind the quality and functionality of our first product offering with our premium single-serve coffees, which is the first in our brand portfolio," stated president Mr. Amar Bhatal. "We have taken our time to make sure that this coffee not only works, functionally but provides an incredible taste, something that stands out in the market. This is the first set of offerings in the portfolio - we have been developing other, various unique delivery systems for our proprietary formulations that we would look forward to offering to our consumers. A very exciting time to be a PsyKey shareholder," Continued Mr. Bhatal.

For further information:

Publicly traded company (OTC PINK: CEOS)

Website: www.psykeyworld.com

E-mail: info@psykeyworld.com

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PsyKeyworld

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward- looking statements.

SOURCE: CeCors, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705019/PsyKey-Inc-Introduces-Its-Premium-Functional-Mushroom-Infused-Coffee-Line-to-the-8-Billion-Dollar-Functional-Mushroom-Market-Through-the-Launch-of-Its-New-E-Commerce-Website