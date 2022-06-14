First North Denmark: Wirtek A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Wirtek A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 17 June 2022. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise. ISIN: DK0060040913 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Wirtek ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 7,245,912 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 216,300 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 7,462,212 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: 33,500 shares - DKK 3.87 182,800 shares - DKK 6.10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.15 ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 34955 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WIRTEK ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Per Vestergaard, Certified Advisor, CDI Global, Phone: +45 2176 4317