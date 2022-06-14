Anzeige
Erfolgreicher Vorlauf einer Wirksamkeitsstudie bei refraktärer (medikamentenresistenter) Epilepsie!
GlobeNewswire
14.06.2022 | 15:53
First North Denmark: Wirtek A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Wirtek A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 17 June 2022. The new shares are issued due to
warrant exercise. 



ISIN:              DK0060040913       
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Wirtek          
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 7,245,912 shares     
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:             216,300 shares      
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  7,462,212 shares     
----------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         33,500 shares - DKK 3.87 
                 182,800 shares - DKK 6.10
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.15         
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          34955          
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           WIRTEK          
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Per Vestergaard,
Certified Advisor, CDI Global, Phone: +45 2176 4317
