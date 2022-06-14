Oscillate Plc - Completion of Audit
PR Newswire
London, June 14
14 June 2022
OSCILLATE PLC
AQSE: MUSH
("Oscillate" or the "Company")
COMPLETION OF AUDIT
Further to its announcement of 31 May 2022, Oscillate, the AQSE traded enterprise company focused on opportunities in the natural resource sector, medicinal cannabis and special situations, is pleased to announce that the audit of the Company's results for the year ended 30 November 2021 has now been completed.
There are no material changes between the audited results and the financial information set out in the Company's 31 May 2022 announcement.
Oscillate' s report and accounts for the year ended 30 November 2021 will be available on the Company's website at https://oscillateplc.com/.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:
|Company:
Oscillate plc
Fungai Ndoro
oscillateplc.com/
|020 7638 9271
|AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller
Mark Anwyl
|020 7220 9796
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.