Oscillate Plc - Completion of Audit

14 June 2022

OSCILLATE PLC

AQSE: MUSH

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

COMPLETION OF AUDIT

Further to its announcement of 31 May 2022, Oscillate, the AQSE traded enterprise company focused on opportunities in the natural resource sector, medicinal cannabis and special situations, is pleased to announce that the audit of the Company's results for the year ended 30 November 2021 has now been completed.

There are no material changes between the audited results and the financial information set out in the Company's 31 May 2022 announcement.

Oscillate' s report and accounts for the year ended 30 November 2021 will be available on the Company's website at https://oscillateplc.com/.

