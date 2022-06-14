BAE Systems has received a $38 million contract from Lockheed Martin for additional guidance systems for Lockheed Martin's Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) program. BAE Systems' advanced radio-frequency sensor enables LRASM to strike specific, high-value maritime targets from long range in aggressive electromagnetic warfare environments.

"We're advancing the state of small electronic warfare systems through our efficient LRASM seeker design, which delivers discriminating capabilities at an affordable cost," said Larry Glennon, Small Form Factor product line director at BAE Systems. "Our seeker enables the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and our allies to find the proverbial needle in the haystack with high-performance, multi-mission missiles."

The LRASM provides warfighters with a capable precision strike weapon intended for use from airborne platforms including B-1B Lancer bombers, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighters, F-35 Lightning II fighters, P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, and surface vessels via the Mark 41 Vertical Launching System. The missile's diversity of launch platforms, survivability, range, and lethality provide critical capability and flexibility to warfighters allowing them to project strength and strike when necessary.

Work on BAE Systems' seeker takes place at the company's advanced manufacturing facilities in Wayne, N.J.; Greenlawn, N.Y.; and Nashua, N.H.

