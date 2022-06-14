Food Anti Caking Agents Market to Grow USD 877.9 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Anti Caking Agents Market is Segmented by Type (Calcium Compounds, Sodium Compounds, Silicon Dioxide), by Application (Dairy Products, Bread, Soup): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Food & Drink Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Food Anti-caking Agents market size is estimated to be worth USD 710.1 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 877.9 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.6% during the review period.

The major factor driving the growth of the food anti-caking agents market:

Increasing use of anti-caking agents in Bread, Dairy Products, Soup, etc is expected to drive the growth of the anti-caking agents market.

Furthermore, change in lifestyle of people, especially from the developing countries is expected to further fuel the food anti-caking agents market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF FOOD ANTI-CAKING AGENTS MARKET

Anti-caking compounds are used in the manufacturing process to prevent bridging during the packing process, which can slow down production. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Food Anti-Caking Agents Market. Silicon dioxide is a food ingredient that is used as a thickener, anticaking agent, dough conditioner and strengthener, flour treatment agent, pH regulator, and yeast food.

The food anti-caking agents market is likely to be driven by an increase in packaged food consumption as a result of lifestyle changes. Changes in food trends have resulted from increased expectations for everyday luxuries and changes in lifestyles (occupied lifestyles), making buyers worth accommodating. As a result, demand for food that is resistant to hardening expertise is growing in emerging economic sectors. The need for comfort food of higher quality and longer shelf life is growing. As customers want quick, simple, and yet nutritious options, quick food variations are increasingly being distinguished from the poor fare.

Anticaking chemicals help prevent clumping by absorbing excess moisture or coating particles to make them more water repellent. These substances, when added in small amounts, can have a big impact.

Consumers prioritize convenience as their living standards rise, resulting in a shift in eating habits. As a result, demand for food anti-caking chemicals is increasing in emerging regions, as consumers seek convenience foods with improved quality and shelf-life. As consumers seek solutions that are quick and easy while also being healthy, fast foods are increasingly being distinguished from junk food.

FOOD ANTI CAKING AGENTS MARKET SHARE:

By type, the silicon dioxide sub-segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the Food anti-caking agents market. Silicon dioxide is a widely used anti-caking ingredient in the food. It can be found in both natural and synthetic forms. Sand or quartz, rice husk powder, leafy green vegetables, beets, bell peppers, brown rice and oats, and alfalfa are all-natural sources of silicon dioxide. The primary drivers of market expansion are regulatory and customer approval.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative region, due to increased demand for a diverse range of food components and premixes in a variety of food products/applications, as well as high consumption. The United States dominates the North American market.

Key Players:

INEOS

BASF

Atlantic Equipment Engineers

EVONIK

Huber

Bogdany Petrol

Chemipol S.A.

KAO Corporation

PPG Industries

PQ Corporation

