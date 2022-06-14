Fish Feed Market to Reach US$ 158.5 Bn by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The fish feed market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 8%, Reaching nearly $158.5 billion by 2032. The global fish feed market is dominated by pellets, with nearly 50% revenue share

NEWARK, Del., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exhibiting a CAGR of ~8%, the global fish feed market is slated for impressive growth between 2022 and 2032. Fish feed manufacturers are continuously driven towards increasing their production capacity by building state of art facilities at their sites to improve the quality and efficacy of their fish feed and boost the species performance and digestibility. Though, subjected to squeezed cash flow, likely Greenfield announcements are on hold and brownfield expansion may resume by the end of next quarter.

The cultivation of newly found species and their increasing applications in the feed industry is are key factors enabling growth in the fish feed market. New aquatic life, which are richer in protein and nutrient content, are gaining popularity as substitutes for older aquatic products. The rising demand for better and effective substitutes will spur the growth in the fish feed market.

The increasing frequency of disease outbreak in the last few years is adversely affecting production of major aquaculture species, including tilapia and shrimp. To contain this and ensure uninterrupted production, businesses will extensively invest in research and development activities. Such initiatives are likely to have positive impact on the overall market.

The rising demand for organic food will also give impetus to the market. Driven by prevailing market forces, companies are likely to focus on "organic" certification. This is a key trend to look forward to in the fish feed market.

Key Takeaways from the Fish feed Market Study

The fish feed market is estimated to be valued at US$ 112 Bn in year 2022 and exhibit a CAGR of 8% between 2022 and 2032.

in year 2022 and exhibit a CAGR of 8% between 2022 and 2032. Among forms, the pellet segment is estimated to be dominant in the global fish feed market, with a revenue share of nearly 50%.

Currently the fish feed market is led by fish and fish products among product types with share of more than 80%.

Nutrition management for special nutritional requirements in fish feed is indispensable for the market players. This tool helps them combat the negative impact of diseases and improve survival rates in fishes.

"The demand for commercially produced feed, water treatment products, feed additives, fertilizers, and vaccines will increase in the coming years. Recently genetics and animal health products have become more sophisticated. This will aid in the development of feed of desired effect," said an FMI analyst.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Plant Based

Fish & Fish Products

Microorganism

Form

Pellet

Granules

Flakes

Sticks

Powder

End Use Application

Commercial

Household

Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Store based

Online retail

Who is winning?

A few of the companies operating in the fish feed market are Cargill, Inc., Norel SA, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Aller Aqua A/S, BioMar Group, Zeigler Bros., Inc., Archer Daniel Midland, Skretting AS, Nutreco N.V., Biomin Holding GmbH, Dibaq Diproteg SA.

These companies are primarily focusing on developing innovative fish feed products. Besides this, some of them are emphasizing on acquisitions and investment in research and development of advanced technologies to launch novel products. For instance

In 2022, Nutreco launched two new fish feed products under the brand Skretting AS in Egypt to increase its market presence in Europe region

to increase its market presence in region In 2017, Nutriad NV improved its product range by using advanced formulating techniques NutriTrace into its organic mineral product line to improve its commercial industry standards

In 2016, Ridley acquired Camilleri to improve its product range

In June 2015 , ADM released its new fish feed product derived of algae rich in DHA in collaboration with between Bunge Ltd. and terravia

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

1.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2. The Massive Impact of the Crisis

2.1. Global Fish Feed Market Forecast Scenario Comparison of Annual Growth Rates for short Term (2022-2026) and Long Term (2027-2032)

2.1.1. Optimistic Scenario

2.1.1.1. China

2.1.1.2. US

2.1.1.3. India

2.1.1.4. Euro Zone

2.1.1.5. Asia Pacific

2.1.1.6. Rest of the World

2.1.2. Likely Scenario

2.1.2.1. China

2.1.2.2. US

2.1.2.3. India

2.1.2.4. Euro Zone

2.1.2.5. Asia Pacific

2.1.2.6. Rest of the World

2.1.3. Pessimistic Scenario

2.1.3.1. China

2.1.3.2. US

2.1.3.3. India

2.1.3.4. Euro Zone

2.1.3.5. Asia Pacific

2.1.3.6. Rest of the World

2.2. Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.3. Note: Market Assessment shall be Provided for Likely Scenario

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.1.1. Supply Side Drivers

3.1.2. Demand Side drivers

3.1.3. Economic Side Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunity

3.4. Market trends By Region

3.5. Product Launches

3.6. Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan by Buyers

3.7. Macro-Economic Factors

3.8. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

3.9. Consumers Survey Analysis

4. Key Regulations

4.1. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

4.2. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

4.3. Import/Export Policies

TOC Continued..!

