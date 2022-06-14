Anzeige
14.06.2022 | 16:05
GRAID Technology: Exxact Corporation Releases New GRAID SupremeRAID Powered NVMeoF Storage Solution for AI and HPC Workloads

Exxact now offers the GRAID SupremeRAID NVMeoF storage server designed to deliver lightning-fast SSD performance in AI-accelerated compute, AFA, and HPC applications.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exxact Corporation, a North America-based leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, announced that it is now offering NVMeoF storage solutions featuring GRAID SupremeRAID. This new line of GPU-accelerated RAID uses revolutionary AI to eliminate the traditional RAID bottleneck in mass storage, enabling maximum SSD performance for high-intensity workloads.

GRAID SupremeRAID enables superior NVMe/NVMeoF, SAS, and SATA performance in AI-accelerated compute, AFA, and HPC applications while increasing scalability, improving flexibility, and lowering TCO. Designed for both Linux and Windows operating systems, GRAID SupremeRAID supports RAID levels 0/1/10/5/6/JBOD while the core software license supports up to 32 native NVMe drives.

"By partnering with GRAID, Exxact can help customers unlock the full potential of NVMe SSD performance by leveraging powerful computing and software capabilities to achieve significant performance gain over traditional RAID without requiring any memory caching," said Andrew Nelson, Vice President of Technology at Exxact Corporation.

"We are pleased to partner with Exxact to offer flexible, easy-to-configure IT infrastructure solutions that drive technology forward while delivering our customers an incredible competitive advantage in the market," said Leander Yu, CEO and President of GRAID Technology.

Learn more about Exxact Corporation's GRAID offerings here: https://www.exxactcorp.com/category/NVMe-oF-Storage-Solutions

About Exxact

Founded in 1992, Exxact is an ISO-certified provider of innovative computing appliances that include workstation, server, cluster, and storage products developed for life sciences, HPC, big data, and cloud applications. With a full range of engineering and logistics services, including consultancy, validation, implementation, and support, Exxact enables its customers to solve complex computing challenges and improve resource utilization to maintain a competitive edge. Visit Exxact Corporation at www.exxactcorp.com.

About GRAID

GRAID Technology is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with an office in Ontario, CA, and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, GRAID SupremeRAID performance is breaking world records as the first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance: a single SupremeRAID card delivers 19 million IOPS and 110GB/s of throughput. For more information on GRAID Technology, visit graidtech.comor connect with us on Twitteror LinkedIn.

Additional Resources

  • StorageReview.com GRAID SupremeRAID SR-1010 Independent Review (https://www.graidtech.com/news-storagereview-review-of-graid-supremeraid-sr-1010/)
  • GRAID and HPC Tech Partner To Lead the Future of High-Performance Computing in Japan (https://www.graidtech.com/news-graid-and-hpc-tech-partner-to-lead-the-future-of-high-performance-computing-in-japan/)

GRAID Media Contact:
Andrea Eaken
1-800-GRAID-10

Related Images






Image 1: Exxact Corporation Releases New GRAID SupremeRAID Powered NVMeoF Storage Solution for AI and HPC



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Exxact Corporation Releases New GRAID SupremeRAID Powered NVMeoF Storage Solution for AI and HPC (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/93256c53-e05a-404a-a257-ea87cfc7e273)

