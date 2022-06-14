Prysmian Group's Emergency Order Line Offers Immediate Solutions in Wake of Natural Disasters

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, has implemented an Emergency Order Line to quickly deliver products required to restore power and assist with emergency response efforts in the wake of natural disasters. With a predicted above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, this Emergency Order Line helps Prysmian and local communities both prepare for incoming emergencies and assist with post-disaster recovery, mitigating the risks of power loss and infrastructure damage.

Reestablishing electric power and communications is critical to emergency response efforts following hurricanes, tornados, wildfires and other disasters, so impacted communities can get back on their feet. By offering an on-demand Emergency Order Line, Prysmian Group's wide range of cabling solutions provide immediate relief and rebuilding assistance during emergency response situations.

Power companies around the country rely on Prysmian Group to deliver supplies needed for recovery. Within hours of a natural disaster, Prysmian can arrange to ship inventory and shuffle production to get products where they are needed most.

"As we enter this year's hurricane and storm season, we want to stress to our customers and communities across North America that Prysmian is here and ready to lend our assistance should they need it. Our Emergency Order Line is available 24/7 to provide any necessary support," said Allison Coleman, Trade & Installers Director of Commercial Operations of Prysmian Group North America.

With product offerings that include portable and temporary power during outages, cabling for heavy industrial and harsh environments, communication network support, asset monitoring and condition assessment systems and power restoration accessories, Prysmian Group is ready to assist during natural disasters and emergencies by providing mission-critical products, essential to provide power.

Specific product offerings include:

CAROL® Cord & Cordset products used for portable and temporary power during outages.

products used for portable and temporary power during outages. PRYSMIAN® Industrial MV power cables from 2.4 kV to 35 kV for permanent power in many commercial and industrial infrastructures.

from 2.4 kV to 35 kV for permanent power in many commercial and industrial infrastructures. AIRGUARD® Industrial Armored LV and MV power cables for permanent power in heavy industrial and harsh environments and offshore markets.

for permanent power in heavy industrial and harsh environments and offshore markets. ELASPEED® Accessories for glanding, jointing, connecting and terminating.

for glanding, jointing, connecting and terminating. PRY-CAM® Asset Monitoring Systems for monitoring, condition assessment and asset management of electrical systems.

for monitoring, condition assessment and asset management of electrical systems. GenSPEED® Category datacom cables for communications network support.

Prysmian Group's Emergency Order Line can be reached at 1-800-243-8020 (during regular business hours) or at 1-859-386-9850 (outside of regular business hours).

About Prysmian Group North America:

Prysmian Group is the world leader in the design, manufacture and sales of wire and cable products. Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 27 manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers, four R&D centers, and more than 5,400 employees with net sales of near $4 billion. From wire and cable products and solutions for the transmission and distribution of low, medium, high and extra-high voltage systems, to a cutting-edge offering of optical fiber and copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission, the Group serves the most comprehensive range of markets including power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction and infrastructure, energy projects and specialty industries for countless applications in the United States and Canada. Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

