Visual Lease & Grant Thornton to Co-Present ASC 842 Educational Webinar Series

Technical accounting expert from leading independent audit, tax and advisory firm will join the VL team to share exclusive insights on lease accounting compliance

WOODBRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Visual Lease , the #1 lease optimization software provider, today announced that Lisa Kaestle, Director, Accounting Advisory Services at Grant Thornton , will join its lease accounting experts to co-present two upcoming ASC 842 Planning Sessions. These monthly, virtual events, which Visual Lease has offered since 2021, are designed to help public and private companies understand how to easily achieve and sustain compliance with lease accounting standard ASC 842.

"We are committed to being more than just a technology solution," said Visual Lease's founder and CEO, Marc Betesh. "In addition to continuously elevating our software's capabilities, we are always working to expand our Alliance Partner network to bring increased value to our shared customers. Simultaneously, we offer a regular cadence of complimentary, virtual events to provide public and private companies, as well as government entities, with the intel they need to master lease accounting compliance. In welcoming Grant Thornton to co-present our upcoming ASC 842 Planning Sessions, we're merging insights of our Alliance Partner network with our in-house experts to deliver a new level of knowledge-sharing."

Visual Lease's monthly ASC 842 Planning Sessions provide attendees with expert tips and industry best practices to accelerate and maintain compliance with ASC 842. Visual Lease and Grant Thornton have partnered together for over 5 years, working to help their shared customers achieve confident lease accounting compliance. To support this ongoing effort, Kaestle will join Joe Fitzgerald, SVP of Lease Market Strategy at Visual Lease, and Matthew Watson, Director of Implementation Services at Visual Lease, for the next two sessions: July 26 th and August 24 th .

"I'm looking forward to co-presenting these upcoming sessions with the Visual Lease team," said Kaestle. "At Grant Thornton, we have a very similar mission, which is to help businesses across all industries make stronger financial decisions. Today, many companies do not yet realize how much risk and opportunity are associated with their leases - and that's just one of the important points we'll cover in the ASC 842 Planning Sessions."

For additional details, registration information and updates on opportunities to earn CPE credits, please visit Visual Lease's events page .

For information on how to work with the Visual Lease and Grant Thornton teams, visit the partnership page .

About Grant Thornton LLP

Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is one of America's largest audit, tax and advisory firms - and the U.S. member firm of the Grant Thornton International Ltd global network. We go beyond the expected to make business more personal and build trust into every result. With revenues of $1.97 billion and 51 offices nationwide, Grant Thornton is a community of more than 9,000 problem-solvers who value relationships and are ready to help public and private organizations of all sizes and industries create more confident futures. Because, for us, how we serve matters as much as what we do.

"Grant Thornton" refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another's acts or omissions.

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease is the #1 lease optimization software provider. We help organizations become compliant with FASB, IFRS and GASB lease accounting standards, while simultaneously improving the financial, legal and operational performance of their leases. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform is embedded with more than three decades of best practices from major corporations and leading industry professionals. Our award-winning solutions are used by 1,000+ organizations to manage 500,000+ real estate, equipment and other leased assets. Committed to ongoing innovation and unparalleled customer service, Visual Lease helps organizations transform their lease compliance requirements into financial opportunities. For more information, visit visuallease.com .

