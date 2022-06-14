Lake Onslow, New Zealand, could become home to one of the world's largest pumped-hydro storage facilities. A local consortium is now conducting a feasibility study and is investigating possible system designs and precise locations.Ropu Matatau, a consortium led by engineering consultancy Mott MacDonald New Zealand, plans to build a pumped-hydro storage facility on Lake Onslow, New Zealand. The group of companies, which also includes engineering consultancy GHD and environmental planning and design consultancy Boffa Miskell, recently secured a contract to investigate the engineering, environmental ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...