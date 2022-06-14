The 35th Global edition of World AI Show & Awards, brought together global AI leaders, investors, media outlets and government representatives all under one roof

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - Shenzhen-based and founded in 2016, Pudu Robotics joined the World AI Show as Robotic Partners. World AI Show & Awards, held under the patronage of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, member of the ruling family of Dubai, took place on 25 - 26 May 2022 at the Godolphin Ballroom of Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai.

Pudu Robotics showcased their innovative robots and robotic solutions at the World AI Show & Awards. Robots named BellaBot (Premium Delivery Robot) and KettyBot (Flexible Multitasker) were a part of this two-day conference. These robots are widely deployed in restaurants, coffee shops, hospitals, schools, office buildings, shopping malls, hotels, and factories.

The latest delivery robot designed by Pudu Robotics, BellaBot inherits the outstanding characteristics of the previous generation, while being endowed with superior human-Robot interaction capabilities. Featuring an innovative bionic design language, cute modeling, multi-modal interaction and many other new functions, BellaBot provides users with an unprecedented food delivery robot experience.

KettyBot continues the minimalist design concept of Pudu Technology. The compact size and forward-leaning C-shaped body allow the robot to go through clearance of only 55cm, making it an ideal choice in complex and crowded environments. Besides the robots displayed at the World AI Show, Pudu Robotics has also released several new robots (SwiftBot、PUDU CC1、PUDU SH1) and robotics solutions for the food service sector, an area fraught with some of the most dynamic and complex environments this year, continuing its mission of using robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living.





Felix Zhang, founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics stated "Pudu Robotics is proud to become a Robotic partner for Trescon WAIS in UAE. Both companies share the same futuristic vision of the future, where day-to-day life without AI and service robots becomes unimaginable. Together we have the ability and the willingness to redefine the human-robot relationship that will bring the utmost value to everyone from individuals to private and corporate businesses, giving a much-needed tech boost to the numerous industries simultaneously."

According to Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon, "With the help of Pudu Robotic's advanced robots, participants can explore how industries are utilising AI, ML and robotics technology." He further added, "We are excited to have Pudu Robotics at World AI Show & Awards, which will unlock the possibilities of Robotics adoption for our participants ranging from hospitality to real estate, and retail to education sector."

About Pudu Robotics

Shenzhen-based and founded in 2016, Pudu Robotics is a world-leading tech-focused enterprise dedicated to the design, R&D, production and sales of commercial service robots on a mission to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living.

Since its inception, Pudu Robotics has heavily invested in R&D, obtained multiple awards such as Red Dot and applied hundreds of core patents to lead the development of the robotics category and provide high technology products that would appeal to targeted markets. Pudu Robotics has been rapidly growing in recent years to become a "leader" in the global markets with coverage of over 60 countries worldwide.

About World AI Show

World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. The show is a one-of-a-kind gathering of pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation and International AI experts.

Witness powerful keynotes, workshops, use-case presentations, product exhibitions, panel discussions and tech talks to find solutions for issues and trends within the AI and RPA space.

About Trescon:

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.

